INFORM Announces Justin Newell as Chief Executive Officer, INFORM North America
Newell will focus on the development of North American business within key focus areas. INFORM, a global software provider for AI driven Digital Decision-Making optimizing business operations, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, announced the promotion of Justin Newell to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), INFORM North America. He succeeds INFORM North America founder and Chairman, Adrian Weiler, who will continue in his role as ongoing advisor to the CEOs across all INFORM Group entities, as well as serving as a representative of the organization in leading industry associations and conferences. In addition to his new role as CEO of INFORM North America, Newell will retain his role as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since January 2019, and as CEO emphasize profitable growth of INFORM’s business in North America by delivering INFORM’s Hybrid AI-based decision-making technologies.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
SymphonyAI Appoints Paul Luongo as Chief Legal Officer
Silicon Valley expert completes executive team as the enterprise AI company continues rapid growth across vertical sectors. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Paul Luongo has joined the company as chief legal officer. Luongo will lead commercial contracting, intellectual property, privacy, employment...
Automat-IT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services in Europe and Israel
Automat-IT announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), benefiting customers in Europe and Israel with cutting edge digital services. Automat-IT CEO, Ziv Kashtan, says the agreement will make it easier for customers to design and run digital services – from needs assessment through to moving...
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
SCANOSS Announces Vulnerability Checking for SBOMs as a Free Service
SCANOSS has made a massive data contribution to the open source community that will allow anyone to check their software bill of materials (SBOM) against known vulnerabilities, freely, securely and anonymously. SCANOSS, a leading provider of software composition analysis (SCA) and Open Source Intelligence, has announced the release of CPE...
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
dunnhumby to Preview Insights from the Sixth Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery at NRF
Annual study combines financial results with customer perceptions based on survey of 10,000 American consumers. dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced today it will be previewing insights from the upcoming sixth edition of the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at NRF at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. Taking place during NRF’s Exhibitor Big Ideas, dunnhumby’s President of the America’s Matt O’Grady and Director of Customer Strategy and Insights for North America Erich Kahner, will reveal what matters most to shoppers today and how retailers should be adapting to changing customer needs in today’s fast-evolving and often unpredictable world.
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
Teleperformance Named Frost & Sullivan 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year
Company lauded for continuous innovation, scale and scope of services, financial health, ESG commitment, security, advanced technology and digital solutions. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced it has been recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience outsourcing services industry. The award is based on a fully independent and comprehensive evaluation of the top customer experience outsourcing providers serving the APAC region across its 11 main delivery markets.
New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment
-Casey’s and Duluth Trading Co. are using Salesforce to connect to their customers in a whole new way. -New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced a series of new innovations to help...
Chili Piper Announces Premier Partnership with Adobe to Optimize Lead Conversion and Sales Pipeline
Joint Integration Will Tap into the Adobe Marketo Engage Ecosystem to Scale Customer Conversion Rates and Increase Sales Opportunities. Chili Piper, the leading inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, today announced its new Premier Partner status within the Adobe Exchange Program. The partnership ensures the integration of Chili Piper’s technology into the final step of Adobe Marketo Engage’s buyer journey to more efficiently convert a lead into a sales opportunity. Chili Piper’s integration is projected to raise sales conversion rates by at least 50 percent for Adobe and Chili Piper’s mutual customers.
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
Built In Honors Smartrr in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
Built In announced that Smartrr was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Smartrr earned a place in the U.S. Best Startups to Work For and the New York City Best Startups to Work For list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups...
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
Acosta’s 2023 Predictions Highlight Opportunities, Challenges for Brands and Retailers
Combination of Economic, Social and Cultural Influences Shaping Consumer Mindset and Purchase Decisions. Acosta, a trusted national sales and marketing services provider recognized for its rich shopper insights, has announced its 2023 predictions, identifying several opportunities and challenges for brands and retailers as they navigate a dynamic and uncertain consumer marketplace.
Israeli Tech Startup, Shopper AI, to Announce International Expansion at 2023 National Retail Federation
Shopper AI, an Israel-based tech company specializing in shopper behavior recognition, will announce its international expansion and cutting-edge, in-store insights technology, during the National Retail Federation’s 2023 “Retail’s Big Show,” January 15-17 in New York City. Shopper AI Co-Founder and CEO Lanor Daniel, who established the...
