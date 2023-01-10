Read full article on original website
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.
Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
Heathy Recipe: Brussels Sprouts With Pecans & Dried Cherries
Brussels sprouts are delicious. To hear how people sometimes talk about them, you’d think they were horrors instead of the nutritious little brassica gems they really are. This recipe is a super way to change people’s minds about Brussels sprouts. Leeks, tart dried cherries, and rich, crunchy pecans all combine with the sprouts to make even the wariest sprout eater willingly wolf them down.
Breakfast Potatoes
No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
8 Best Deals on Costco’s Healthiest Food Items
Now that all of the holiday parties and gatherings with fat-laden snacks, rich entrees and sugar-loaded desserts have ended, it's time to reset and start eating healthier. One way to get some great...
Baked Seafood Casserole
One of my favorite seafood dishes is my Baked Seafood Casserole. Loaded with fresh flounder, shrimp, sea scallops, and crab meat, every bite is full of flavor and seafood!. Perfect for seafood lovers, this easy seafood casserole will soon become one of your favorite recipes! Easy to make and so very delicious, it’s a winning combination.
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Fruit salad
Normally, making fruit salad is a family tradition for Christmas, but I am running a little behind schedule. So, I decided to make it today. After-all, it's a perfect dessert that can be served by itself, or with a meal on any given day.
Where You Should Place Your Bed, According To Vastu Shastra
Interior design impacts your emotions and stress levels, so following vastu shastra in a space meant for sleep might help you feel more well-rested.
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
One Bowl Savory Muffins
Savory MuffinsPhoto byAnna_Shepulova (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave.
Turmeric Black Pepper Tempeh
This quick glazed tempeh with fresh herbs is delicious over rice with shallots, but you can also tuck it into lettuce cups or serve with rice noodles if you prefer. The glaze is also good on ground chicken, cubed chicken thighs, or tofu. For crunch, consider topping with fried shallots or fried garlic, sprouts, peanuts, or cashews.
