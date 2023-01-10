Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rezoning may add senior living community in Mint Hill
MINT HILL – Two town commissioners have expressed concern about adding to the traffic on N.C. 218 if they approve a rezoning for a 66-unit age-restricted community. Epcon Communities has applied for rezoning at the 32.8-acre site at 8612 Fairview Road. The site plan for the Courtyards at Quail Park senior living community calls for two access points on Quail Park Drive.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools works to fill teaching vacancies
CHARLOTTE – Representatives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be traveling to universities across the Carolinas over the next several weeks in hopes of recruiting the best teaching talent. Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot said the district is participating in nearly 40 recruitment events over the next 80 days. In...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools adjusts legislative agenda
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider a legislative agenda during its Jan. 24 meeting that addresses academic, financial, personnel and statutory issues. Stephanie Sneed, who chairs the school board’s intergovernmental relations committee, said CMS wants to hire, elevate and lift its professionals while also addressing real...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wooded lot in Mint Hill may become office buildings
MINT HILL – Lischerong Enterprises & Holdings has approached the town about building two office buildings on a three-acre wooded lot by Lebanon Road Elementary School. David Klausman, of V3 Southeast, is part of the project design team. He told commissioners during the Jan. 12 public hearing that they wanted to develop a general office or medical office building off Lebanon Road first and construct the second building sometime after. Both buildings will share 80 parking spaces.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Resident suggests Mint Hill buy a trash vacuum truck
MINT HILL – Pete Larsen says he has been picking up trash from roadways for 15 years. “There used to be a time in Mint Hill where you’d drive around and you just loved driving everywhere,” Larsen told town commissioners Jan. 12. “It was a beautiful town. It’s not that way anymore.”
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews Police Department plans to correct inaccurate crime statistics
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department plans to correct inaccurate crime statistics reported to the public from 2018 to 2022 following an internal personnel investigation by the US ISS Agency. One month into her role as town manager, Becky Hawke initiated the investigation based on what she described as...
Comments / 0