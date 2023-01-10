ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42 Taps Former Netflix, Tiger Aspect Executive Ben Cavey as Head of Comedy and Entertainment

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtV45_0k9dw01N00

Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 (“The Silent Twins”) has appointed former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (“Bad Education”) to the newly created role of head of comedy and entertainment.

Based in 42’s Los Angeles office, Cavey will spearhead the company’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent across unscripted and scripted television and film. Cavey will also focus on developing projects under 42’s existing three-way production venture with management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, which includes a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television for the U.S. market.

Cavey has completed executive producing a special and season 4 of “Bad Education” for the BBC, the scripted comedy he originally co-created with Jack Whitehall. Between 2018 – 2022, Cavey was director of original comedy programming at Netflix, where he was responsible for comedy formats, including “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**K This Up,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” and Charlie Brooker’s “Death to 2020.” He also oversaw U.K. stand-up specials from Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Carr, Mo Gilligan and others.

Prior to Netflix, Cavey spent 13 years at “Peaky Blinders” producer Tiger Aspect Productions, most recently as managing director in the U.K.. His credits as a producer and executive producer at Tiger Aspect include “Decline and Fall” (BBC1), “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Netflix) and “Man Like Mobeen” (BBC3).

Josh Varney, managing partner at 42, said: “Ben has impeccable taste and well proven instincts as a storyteller and tastemaker. His vast experience as a world class producer of comedy on both sides of the Atlantic creates a unique offering for 42, and our clients, as we continue to build the leading home for storytellers globally. We all feel very fortunate and enthused that he has chosen to join us at this exciting moment in 42’s journey.”

Cavey added: “I’m very excited to join 42, it is a collection of incredible producers and managers, and I have huge admiration for the company’s culture – innovative, courageous and, of course, committed to quality. I look forward to helping grow 42’s comedy and entertainment offering, as we look to attract the best talent and produce the best content in both scripted and non-scripted for television and film. I also relish the opportunity to further develop the company’s partnerships with Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, which I think represents a really exciting and unique opportunity for everyone involved.”

