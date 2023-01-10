Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Join Neighborhood Connections for a Private Showing of a “Man Called Otto”
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join your neighbors aboard the Mountain Town Connector, Neighborhood Connections’ transportation van, on Saturday, Jan. 21, to enjoy Tom Hanks in “A Man Called Otto” at the Springfield Theater. This is a private movie showing, followed by lunch. There is no charge for this service.
Help us Help them
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Supported Housing Program is collaborating with local organizations on an all-day warmth drive event on Jan. 19, in support of Homelessness Awareness Day. America Corp, Vista, Springfield Housing Authority, VDOL, HireAbility, and the Springfield Library are all helping out with this event. Make a contribution to our warmth drive for people experiencing homelessness.
AARP Addresses frauds, scams, and con artists
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – From draining a victim’s bank account to opening new lines of credit, swindlers have several methods of using your personal information to steal from you!. Join AARP Vermont and Elliott Greenblott, state volunteer coordinator for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, at Neighborhood Connections on Thursday,...
SAPA TV Studio Hosts Stone Village Art Guild
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV is hosting artists’ work in a gallery setting. Local artists are invited to display their work at SAPA TV’s new studio location at 335 River Street in Springfield, where the Springfield Food Co-op was previously located. The premiere art show has been...
“The Artist and The Astronaut”
MANCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is excited to present a screening of “The Artist and The Astronaut” at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The film is about an unlikely love story between civil rights activist and artist Pat Musick and Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr. Pat and Jerry would grow up in the same neighborhood and go to the same schools. Pat would travel thousands of miles and Jerry would travel millions of miles before they would eventually meet each other in Houston, Texas.
