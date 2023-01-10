MANCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is excited to present a screening of “The Artist and The Astronaut” at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The film is about an unlikely love story between civil rights activist and artist Pat Musick and Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr. Pat and Jerry would grow up in the same neighborhood and go to the same schools. Pat would travel thousands of miles and Jerry would travel millions of miles before they would eventually meet each other in Houston, Texas.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO