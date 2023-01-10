ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China halts short-term visas for South Korea and Japan over Covid travel curbs

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB45P_0k9dvcJp00
Passengers wait in line to board a plane to China at Incheon international airport in South Korea on Tuesday.

China has suspended issuing short-term visas in South Korea and Japan after announcing it would retaliate against countries that required negative Covid-19 tests from Chinese travellers.

China has ditched mandatory quarantines for arrivals and allowed travel to resume across its border with Hong Kong since Sunday, removing the last major restrictions under the “zero-Covid” regime that it abruptly began dismantling in early December after protests against the curbs.

But the virus is spreading unchecked among its 1.4 billion people and worries over the scale and impact of its outbreak have prompted Japan, South Korea, the US and other countries to require negative tests for travellers from China.

Although China imposes similar testing requirements for all arrivals, the foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday entry curbs for Chinese travellers were “discriminatory” and China would take “reciprocal measures”.

In the first retaliatory move, the Chinese embassy in South Korea suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors. It would adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea’s “discriminatory entry restrictions” against China, the embassy said on its official WeChat account.

The Chinese embassy in Japan later announced a similar move, saying the mission and its consulates had suspended the issuing of visas from Tuesday. The embassy statement did not say when they would resume.

The move came soon after Japan toughened Covid rules for travellers coming directly from China, requiring a negative result of a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure, and a negative test on arrival.

With the virus let loose, China has stopped publishing daily infection tallies. It has been reporting five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn, figures that have been disputed by the World Health Organization and are inconsistent with funeral providers reporting increasing demand.

Some governments have raised concerns about Beijing’s data transparency as international experts predict at least 1 million deaths in China this year. Washington has also raised concerns about potential mutations of the virus.

China dismisses criticism over its data as politically motivated attempts to smear its “success” in handling the pandemic and said any future mutations were likely to be more infectious but less harmful. “Since the outbreak, China has had an open and transparent attitude,” Wang said.

But as infections increase across China’s vast rural hinterland, many Chinese, including elderly people, are not bothering to get tested.

State media downplayed the severity of the outbreak. An article in Health Times, a publication managed by People’s Daily, the ruling Communist party’s official newspaper, quoted several officials as saying infections had been declining in Beijing and several Chinese provinces.

Officials in the southern technology powerhouse, Shenzhen, announced on Tuesday that the city had also passed its peak.

Kan Quan, the director of the office of the Henan provincial epidemic prevention and control, said nearly 90% of people in the central province of 100 million people had been infected as of 6 January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Experience: I am the tallest woman in the world

Since I was a little girl growing up in Safranbolu, Turkey, I’ve dreamed of exploring the world – from the sandy beaches of California to the northern lights in Iceland. Until a couple of years ago, I couldn’t have even imagined this happening, but a few months ago my dreams finally became a reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

David Plumtree obituary

My friend David Plumtree, who has died aged 74, ran the Holleyman and Treacher antiquarian bookshop in Brighton with his business partner, Michael Kadwell, from 1983 until its closure in the late 1990s. David had worked in the shop since he left school in 1973, and took over with Michael...
The Guardian

‘A thief came into our family and took the heart out of it’: the killing of Zara Aleena

Five weeks before she was murdered, 35-year-old Zara Aleena started work at the Royal Courts of Justice. On her first day, she sent a brightly smiling selfie to her friends and family, saying she couldn’t believe she was actually there. It was an administrative role that took her one step closer to her lifelong dream of being a lawyer; something she had pursued doggedly even as her studies were interrupted by caring responsibilities and financial concerns. After passing the solicitors’ exams with distinction and landing this new job, Aleena felt a new stage of her life was beginning. Her aunt Farah Naz told her: “Soon, Zara, you are going to be a formidable force.”
The Guardian

‘It’s just so intense and awkward’: the death of the dinner date

It is an unusual option for a January date, but after meeting twice, 42-year-old Sasha thinks she is ready to take things to the next level with the man she has just started seeing. She is planning to take him for a sea swim near her home in East Sussex, followed by a beachside sauna. “I’m just putting it out there: here’s my body. It’s not the body I had when I was 20 but it is what it is.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy