Washington, DC

Gordon Siefert
5d ago

My thoughts are, since democrats accuse Republicans of something they are doing, does that mean Biden was selling classified information to Ukraine or China?

Jeffery Bell
5d ago

This is why all of the politicians should be held accountable for their actions regardless of political views! Unless we the people start calling out wrong none of them will stop and nothing will never change in this country!

Terry Aldredge
5d ago

Charge Biden for interfering with election by hiding this news from midterms election. Media knew about this before midterm election. Something doesn't sound right. The information here alignment with Hunter Biden's crimes.

