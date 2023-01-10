ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puma Celebrates Lunar New Year With Next MB.02 ‘Jade’ Colorway

By Victor Deng
 5 days ago

Puma has given LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 sneaker a new makeover for Lunar New Year.

The German sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that the new “Jade” iteration of the Charlotte Hornets guard’s current signature hoops shoe is hitting retail next month.

According to the name of the colorway, the latest Puma MB.02 style is inspired by jade, which is a stone that people will wear during Lunar New Year to ward off bad fortune. The Puma MB.02 “Jade” wears a tonal teal color scheme throughout the mesh-based upper, while marbled-like stripes appear throughout the midfoot. Adding vibrancy to the look are gold accents on the tongue and heel counter. Capping off the shoe’s design is a teal Nitro foam midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

“In honor of the Lunar New Year, LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 Jade features marbleized gradients of light green reminiscent of the sacred stone. Gold-tone foil outlines Melo’s signature wings and adds an ultra-premium finish to his ‘1 of 1’ branding. The ornate two-tone treatment is further elevated by a freshly dipped droplet effect at the midsole to commemorate water as the Chinese zodiac’s element for 2023, Puma wrote for the product description of the shoe.

In addition to Puma, another brand that’s releasing new sneakers for Lunar New Year is Jordan Brand, with its new Air Jordan 23 colorway inspired by a rabbit.

The Puma MB.02 “Jade” will be released on Feb. 3, 2023 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

