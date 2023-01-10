20 photos show how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has evolved over time
By Maria Noyen
Insider
5 days ago
Meghan Markle first met Kate Middleton in 2017 at a private dinner she hosted with Prince Harry.
The pair's relationship and alleged fallout are discussed in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare."
These photos show how Kate and Meghan's relationship has evolved over time.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were first seen in public together for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. The pair walked to the church together and were all smiles. Two months later, the pair attended the Royal Foundation Forum. The event was the first time they were dubbed the "fab four" with their partners. Sweet moments showed them giggling together onstage.
Meghan attended her first Commonwealth Day service in 2018 and photos showed her and Kate interacting warmly with each other at the prestigious event. Kate, alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, King Charles III, and Prince William, were front row at Meghan's wedding to Harry in 2018. Before the event, however, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir that Kate made Meghan cry in a discussion about bridesmaid dresses.
Despite any pre-wedding tension, Kate appeared all smiles on Meghan and Harry's big day and waved to crowds gathered at Windsor Castle for the spectacle. A month after the royal nuptials, Kate and Meghan attended a Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace. The pair spoke animatedly with each other. During yet another Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, it looked as if Meghan and Kate were whispering to each other and smiling. Both Meghan and Kate are fans of Wimbledon – in the summer of 2018, they attended day 12 of the event together where they were seen laughing, clapping, and chatting with each other courtside. At Princess Eugenie's wedding, Meghan and Kate appeared to make small talk with each other and were seated closely together with their husbands. Meghan and Kate once again walked side-by-side to attend the Christmas Day Church service in Sandringham. As they walked, they appeared to chat casually. The pair appeared closer than ever at the Commonwealth Day Service in 2019. However, this was the same year Meghan and Harry said they started making serious plans to step back from the royal family.
Meghan, who had given birth to her son Archie in May 2019, and Kate enjoyed a mom's day out with their kids at a charity polo day in the UK. Later that same month, Meghan and Kate were yet again all smiles courtside at Wimbledon. A change in Meghan and Kate's dynamic was visible in November 2019, right after Harry said he and William weren't as close as they used to be. During a Remembrance Service at London's Royal Albert Hall, Meghan and Kate did not appear to interact in public.
2020 saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their decision to step back as working royals. From then, photos of Kate and Meghan were more formal than ever before. At Harry and Meghan's last public outing before moving to the US, during which he recalled "felt cold" and "distant" with his family, Meghan and Kate weren't pictured speaking with each other.
The gulf of distance between Meghan and Kate was visceral during an event they attended at St Paul's Cathedral in honor of the Queen's platinum jubilee as they were seated on polar opposite sides of the church.
Both Kate and Meghan supported their husbands throughout events for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, which resulted in a somber reunion of the original "fab four." Throughout the week of the Queen's funeral, the pair were rarely pictured standing together and appeared to always have at least one other member of the family between them. Read the original article on Insider
During her lifetime, Princess Diana was called the “Queen of human hearts”, and her personal life, as well as the cause of the accident, is still being discussed. But Lady Diana used her popularity for the sake of something else – she struggled with social problems, debunked myths, and taught empathy and respect for different people.
Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0