20 photos show how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has evolved over time

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018 (L) and in 2022 (R). Stephen Pond/Getty Images, Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle first met Kate Middleton in 2017 at a private dinner she hosted with Prince Harry.

The pair's relationship and alleged fallout are discussed in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare."

These photos show how Kate and Meghan's relationship has evolved over time.

Kate Middleton, Prince Philip, and Meghan Markle at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on December 25, 2017. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018, in London. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were first seen in public together for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. The pair walked to the church together and were all smiles.Two months later, the pair attended the Royal Foundation Forum. The event was the first time they were dubbed the "fab four" with their partners. Sweet moments showed them giggling together onstage.

Source: Insider

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018, in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19, 2018. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan attended her first Commonwealth Day service in 2018 and photos showed her and Kate interacting warmly with each other at the prestigious event.Kate, alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, King Charles III, and Prince William, were front row at Meghan's wedding to Harry in 2018. Before the event, however, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir that Kate made Meghan cry in a discussion about bridesmaid dresses.

Source: Page Six

Meghan Markle (L) and Kate Middleton (R) at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018. Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images, JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

In "Spare," Harry also reportedly wrote that weeks before his wedding, Kate was offended by a comment Meghan made about her having "baby brain." At the time, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Source: The Telegraph

Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince William attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on June 9, 2018. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England. Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the royal box on center court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon on July 14, 2018. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England. Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018, in King's Lynn, England. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day Service on March 11, 2019, in London, England. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite any pre-wedding tension, Kate appeared all smiles on Meghan and Harry's big day and waved to crowds gathered at Windsor Castle for the spectacle.A month after the royal nuptials, Kate and Meghan attended a Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace. The pair spoke animatedly with each other.During yet another Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, it looked as if Meghan and Kate were whispering to each other and smiling.Both Meghan and Kate are fans of Wimbledon – in the summer of 2018, they attended day 12 of the event together where they were seen laughing, clapping, and chatting with each other courtside.At Princess Eugenie's wedding, Meghan and Kate appeared to make small talk with each other and were seated closely together with their husbands.Meghan and Kate once again walked side-by-side to attend the Christmas Day Church service in Sandringham. As they walked, they appeared to chat casually.The pair appeared closer than ever at the Commonwealth Day Service in 2019. However, this was the same year Meghan and Harry said they started making serious plans to step back from the royal family.

Source: Insider

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019, in Wokingham, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019, in London, England. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The royal family at a Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall in London in November 2019. Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, who had given birth to her son Archie in May 2019, and Kate enjoyed a mom's day out with their kids at a charity polo day in the UK.Later that same month, Meghan and Kate were yet again all smiles courtside at Wimbledon.A change in Meghan and Kate's dynamic was visible in November 2019, right after Harry said he and William weren't as close as they used to be. During a Remembrance Service at London's Royal Albert Hall, Meghan and Kate did not appear to interact in public.

Source: ITV

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England. Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England. Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2020 saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their decision to step back as working royals. From then, photos of Kate and Meghan were more formal than ever before.At Harry and Meghan's last public outing before moving to the US, during which he recalled "felt cold" and "distant" with his family, Meghan and Kate weren't pictured speaking with each other.

Source: Insider

Harry and Markle were seated on the opposite aisle to the senior working royals. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

The gulf of distance between Meghan and Kate was visceral during an event they attended at St Paul's Cathedral in honor of the Queen's platinum jubilee as they were seated on polar opposite sides of the church.

Source: Insider

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022, in London, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, in London, England. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images