ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

20 photos show how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has evolved over time

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVI1a_0k9dvNH200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8qs0_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018 (L) and in 2022 (R).

Stephen Pond/Getty Images, Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle first met Kate Middleton in 2017 at a private dinner she hosted with Prince Harry.
  • The pair's relationship and alleged fallout are discussed in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare."
  • These photos show how Kate and Meghan's relationship has evolved over time.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were first seen in public together for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. The pair walked to the church together and were all smiles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS6q4_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton, Prince Philip, and Meghan Markle at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on December 25, 2017.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Two months later, the pair attended the Royal Foundation Forum. The event was the first time they were dubbed the "fab four" with their partners. Sweet moments showed them giggling together onstage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3573Eh_0k9dvNH200
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018, in London.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Insider

Meghan attended her first Commonwealth Day service in 2018 and photos showed her and Kate interacting warmly with each other at the prestigious event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYJIS_0k9dvNH200
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018, in London, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate, alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, King Charles III, and Prince William, were front row at Meghan's wedding to Harry in 2018. Before the event, however, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir that Kate made Meghan cry in a discussion about bridesmaid dresses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahp5Z_0k9dvNH200
Queen Elizabeth II attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Page Six

In "Spare," Harry also reportedly wrote that weeks before his wedding, Kate was offended by a comment Meghan made about her having "baby brain." At the time, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ckVV_0k9dvNH200
Meghan Markle (L) and Kate Middleton (R) at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018.

Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images, JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The Telegraph

Despite any pre-wedding tension, Kate appeared all smiles on Meghan and Harry's big day and waved to crowds gathered at Windsor Castle for the spectacle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL3Hn_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince William attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images

A month after the royal nuptials, Kate and Meghan attended a Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace. The pair spoke animatedly with each other.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTTdT_0k9dvNH200
Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on June 9, 2018.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

During yet another Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, it looked as if Meghan and Kate were whispering to each other and smiling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9vpD_0k9dvNH200
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Both Meghan and Kate are fans of Wimbledon – in the summer of 2018, they attended day 12 of the event together where they were seen laughing, clapping, and chatting with each other courtside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jS0WU_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the royal box on center court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon on July 14, 2018.

Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

At Princess Eugenie's wedding, Meghan and Kate appeared to make small talk with each other and were seated closely together with their husbands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6nQM_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Kate once again walked side-by-side to attend the Christmas Day Church service in Sandringham. As they walked, they appeared to chat casually.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q0tD_0k9dvNH200
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018, in King's Lynn, England.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The pair appeared closer than ever at the Commonwealth Day Service in 2019. However, this was the same year Meghan and Harry said they started making serious plans to step back from the royal family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvMMk_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day Service on March 11, 2019, in London, England.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Meghan, who had given birth to her son Archie in May 2019, and Kate enjoyed a mom's day out with their kids at a charity polo day in the UK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMGVZ_0k9dvNH200
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019, in Wokingham, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Later that same month, Meghan and Kate were yet again all smiles courtside at Wimbledon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lmw7_0k9dvNH200
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019, in London, England.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A change in Meghan and Kate's dynamic was visible in November 2019, right after Harry said he and William weren't as close as they used to be. During a Remembrance Service at London's Royal Albert Hall, Meghan and Kate did not appear to interact in public.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TC5Ax_0k9dvNH200
The royal family at a Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall in London in November 2019.

Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: ITV

2020 saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their decision to step back as working royals. From then, photos of Kate and Meghan were more formal than ever before.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLxb3_0k9dvNH200
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England.

Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At Harry and Meghan's last public outing before moving to the US, during which he recalled "felt cold" and "distant" with his family, Meghan and Kate weren't pictured speaking with each other.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Byovd_0k9dvNH200
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England.

Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Insider

The gulf of distance between Meghan and Kate was visceral during an event they attended at St Paul's Cathedral in honor of the Queen's platinum jubilee as they were seated on polar opposite sides of the church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEcTa_0k9dvNH200
Harry and Markle were seated on the opposite aisle to the senior working royals.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Insider

Both Kate and Meghan supported their husbands throughout events for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, which resulted in a somber reunion of the original "fab four."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102uft_0k9dvNH200
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022, in London, England.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Throughout the week of the Queen's funeral, the pair were rarely pictured standing together and appeared to always have at least one other member of the family between them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHp97_0k9dvNH200
Meghan Markle, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, in London, England.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Us Weekly

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Claims About Royal Family Are ‘Delusional’: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Insider

Insider

740K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy