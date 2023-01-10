Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 10 Trends in the Hotel Food and Beverage Industry
Innovation, change and new development are coming to the food and beverage industry at a rapid pace. As hotels, restaurants, and ghost kitchens work with a changing world and customer base, there are some trends that are here to stay and are growing quickly across the industry. Here are the top new restaurant trends to watch in the coming years.
Smart Food Service Equipment Sales Ideas to Improve Profits
Selling foodservice equipment is a subtle art that requires the right combination of customer service and product knowledge to be successful. Here are some ideas to help increase customer satisfaction and profits for foodservice equipment reps. Do you have a defined sales process?. Before you go out and start selling...
Commercial Food Distributors – A Helping Hand In Your Food Business
The backbone of the food industry is undoubtedly the food distributors. Whether you are a small food business or a large chain, a reliable food distributor can help you get your products to the right consumers and help you manage your inventory. Let’s review how commercial food distributors help your business in some very critical ways.
Restaurants Reconsider Direct Delivery Orders As Third Party Fees Persist
Article contributed by Jen Calamia, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. As we move into chilly winter nights, restaurants may find that they are receiving more and more delivery orders, as people are reluctant to face the elements. Thankfully, gone are the days of being limited to the few takeout menus...
The Trends That Will Decide the Fate of the Food Industry in the Coming Years
The food industry is moving towards sustainability. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and businesses are trying to meet their needs in a more sustainable way. Beyond this, there are a few trends that are set to decide the fate of the food industry in the coming years. Let’s discuss these trends from Total Food Service, the premier food industry news magazine.
New Xpressnap Innovation from Tork Delivers Efficiency and Sustainability
As Americans return to on-premises dining post-pandemic, restaurateurs and foodservice operators are looking for ways in which they can provide a hygienic, sustainable, and cost-efficient experience to their guests. The Tork Xpressnap® napkin dispensing system provides the solutions they seek. With an easy-to-use one-touch solution, broad napkin refill assortment, and...
VROMO Creates New Level of Delivery Efficiency for Nation’s Restaurants
With the swipe of a finger, customers wield the power to enjoy meals on their own terms – and their own turf. Even before the pandemic, marketplace delivery apps transformed domestic settings into conduits of culinary experience. A cannoli on the couch, gyoza in the living room, pizza in...
ServicePower Brings Award Winning Platform To Nation’s Commercial Kitchens
Today’s restaurant and foodservice professional is more dependent than ever on the dependability of their kitchen equipment. The pressures of maintaining the growth that came with Takeout & Delivery during the Pandemic, and now the return of in-restaurant dining, the nation’s operators find themselves in need of service that consistently touches all the bases.
Total Food Service
New York City, NY
430
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.https://totalfood.com/
Comments / 0