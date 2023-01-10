ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville, IL

timestribunenews.com

Kyle’s Tree benefits Madison County CEO students

A new organization is helping make the holidays a little brighter for students at the Madison County ROE 41 Center for Educational Opportunities. Leslie Klaus, of Maryville and formerly of Troy, is the food service manager at COE and is the founder of Kyle’s Tree. The organization is named after her mother, Kyle Converse, who died two years ago and whose favorite holiday was Christmas.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located

EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wdml.com

Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns

SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
SANDOVAL, IL
edglentoday.com

Driver Alert: City Of Edwardsville, IDOT Issue Alert Because Of Two One-Block Road Closures Near Downtown

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a driver alert that there are two one-block road closures in or near downtown Edwardsville. "The Illinois Department of Transportation closed a block of East Vandalia Street (between Kansas Street and Main Street) Wednesday morning...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta

The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
AUGUSTA, MO
timestribunenews.com

Tri-Township Park Petting Zoo has a new, temporary, resident

This little piggy went to the market. This little piggy stayed home. And this little piggy, the newest resident at the Tri-Township Park Petting Zoo, may have made his way half-way across the Metro East to find himself in Troy. Visitors for the past few days have been going “hog-wild”...
TROY, IL
KMOV

NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody

FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
FREEBURG, IL
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon First Responders Work Early Tuesday Morning Crash

EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning. The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a...
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
SALEM, IL
mymoinfo.com

Traditional Music Festival Founder George Portz passes away

(Shiloh, Illinois, Festus) For the past 32 years, George Portz of Shiloh, Illinois showcased the Traditional Music Festival which eventually found its home at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Sadly, George passed away over the weekend at the age of 70. The Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation, Barb Lowry, says George was such a great person to work with.
SHILOH, IL
townandstyle.com

The Veiled Prophet Organization: 1.11.23

Challenging times bring out the best in people, and nowhere is that more evident than in St. Louis, where philanthropy and service are as integral to the region’s identity as the Mississippi River or Gateway Arch. At the center of the city’s helping heart are the Veiled Prophet Foundation and its Community Service Initiative, which offer members and their loved ones a wealth of opportunities to make St. Louis a better place to live.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

