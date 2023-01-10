ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Department touts high clearance rate for homicides

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it ended 2022 with a high proportion of homicide cases in the city being solved. According to the Omaha Police Department, 2022 ended with an 87% homicide clearance rate, which is nearly 30% higher than other cities of similar size. “This...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff wants downtown office

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple arrested after school threat deemed hoax in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to school threats in the Omaha area. OPD said their assault unit arrested an 11-, 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old in connection to the recent threats. The 11- and 12-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, the 15-year-old male...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NSP performs fentanyl bust on I-80

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPD above national average in solving homicides

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska law enforcement continues to bust fentanyl transports

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man tased, arrested at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield pleads not guilty to charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man tased at Eppley Airfield for allegedly resisting arrest appears in court. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta was in Douglas County Court Friday for an arraignment. Washington pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and providing false information. A trial is...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church in need of new furnaces

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower

OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

