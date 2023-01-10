Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed Thursday. According to Omaha Police, the Casey’s near 24th and Martha Street was robbed Thursday at 7:32 p.m. A store employee allegedly told police that an unknown man went into the store and...
WOWT
Omaha Police Department touts high clearance rate for homicides
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it ended 2022 with a high proportion of homicide cases in the city being solved. According to the Omaha Police Department, 2022 ended with an 87% homicide clearance rate, which is nearly 30% higher than other cities of similar size. “This...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff wants downtown office
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple arrested after school threat deemed hoax in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to school threats in the Omaha area. OPD said their assault unit arrested an 11-, 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old in connection to the recent threats. The 11- and 12-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, the 15-year-old male...
WOWT
NSP performs fentanyl bust on I-80
WOWT
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
WOWT
OPD above national average in solving homicides
WOWT
Nebraska law enforcement continues to bust fentanyl transports
An Omaha church is hoping to replace broken furnaces with help from the community. Plenty of clouds with filtered sunshine today but temperatures still warm above average with highs in the mid-40s. Navigating Veterans Affairs can be a challenge -- but there is help. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00...
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
WOWT
Man tased, arrested at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield pleads not guilty to charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man tased at Eppley Airfield for allegedly resisting arrest appears in court. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta was in Douglas County Court Friday for an arraignment. Washington pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and providing false information. A trial is...
WOWT
With over 300 open cold cases, OPD and victim families hope more tipsters will come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 12 years since Jameila Hesseltine and her boyfriend, Carl Reed, were killed. Since that day, Hesseltine’s sister, Buffy Bush, has continued the work in looking to hold accountable those who did it. “I fight for her every day. I fight for her...
WOWT
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
WOWT
Three juveniles among four arrested after Omaha schools threat made online
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police released the identity of the 18-year-old arrested along with three juveniles after a threat made was made online about a number of Omaha schools. “The investigation revealed the posts to be a hoax,” Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night. Itzel Bravo, 18,...
WOWT
Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower
klin.com
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot
A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol troopers find 50k fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men after finding about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora Thursday morning. A trooper spotted a Toyota Tacoma driving east when it improperly passed a semi. A search of the vehicle revealed several...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
