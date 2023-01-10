ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Arkoosh to lead Shapiro's sprawling human services agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dr. Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who led Pennsylvania's third-most populous county through the pandemic before mounting a failed run for U.S. Senate, will be nominated to lead the sprawling Department of Human Services under the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Wednesday's announcement by Shapiro also included...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro gathers agency experience for public safety nominees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

How to celebrate National Milk Day in Central Pa

Jan. 11 brings us National Milk Day, and while many households across Pennsylvania get their dairy products solely from grocery stores, it may be time to visit a local dairy farm. Just in case you didn't know where to start, we've compiled a list of places to visit in Central...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House's Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pennsylvania governor tops state record of pardons granted

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Two men charged with scheme to defraud Pa. Turnpike of a million dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of one million dollars in tolls. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Duvany Zambrano, 43, from Hamilton, New Jersey and Sergio Jara, 37, from Allentown, were indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

State warns of potential text scam involving EBT cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam involving texts about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Potential victims, whether they are SNAP recipients or not, receive a text stating an EBT card is about to expire, or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Action Day issued across Central Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The alert warns of fine particulate matter in the air across the Central Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. Light winds associated with an area of high...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy