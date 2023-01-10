Read full article on original website
Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
Teaching Farm Show goers about the vital role of agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across the Farm Show Complex, farm hands and volunteers are offering crash courses to thousands of people, giving them a sense of farming’s role in Pennsylvania. “People can see everything we do every day at home. Just at a bit of a smaller scale," said...
UPMC announces plans to raise minimum wage for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by 2025
PITTSBURGH — UMPC on Thursday announced plans to increase the minimum wage for entry-level workers to $18 an hour by 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport-area hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities. The pledge is part of an effort to "support its workforce, recruit new employees...
Arkoosh to lead Shapiro's sprawling human services agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dr. Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who led Pennsylvania's third-most populous county through the pandemic before mounting a failed run for U.S. Senate, will be nominated to lead the sprawling Department of Human Services under the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Wednesday's announcement by Shapiro also included...
Shapiro gathers agency experience for public safety nominees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of...
How to celebrate National Milk Day in Central Pa
Jan. 11 brings us National Milk Day, and while many households across Pennsylvania get their dairy products solely from grocery stores, it may be time to visit a local dairy farm. Just in case you didn't know where to start, we've compiled a list of places to visit in Central...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
Pennsylvania Senate bill aims to undo 2023 gas tax increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state Senate on Wednesday voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax increase on gasoline and diesel that kicks in this year in an effort to prevent motorists from paying more per gallon. The vote, 29-19, sent the bill to the state House of Representatives, where...
107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House's Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton...
Pennsylvania governor tops state record of pardons granted
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a...
Two men charged with scheme to defraud Pa. Turnpike of a million dollars
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of one million dollars in tolls. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Duvany Zambrano, 43, from Hamilton, New Jersey and Sergio Jara, 37, from Allentown, were indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
Could a warmer winter help combat environmental impacts of salting roads?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On one hand, traditional rock salt is a vital source for winter safety, but on the other, it can harm the ecosystem if best practices are not put in place. A 2018 study showed a 37% increase of chloride in drainage across the U.S. over the...
State warns of potential text scam involving EBT cards
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam involving texts about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Potential victims, whether they are SNAP recipients or not, receive a text stating an EBT card is about to expire, or...
Pa. statute of limitations window could cost taxpayers billions, report finds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Economic experts suggest that opening a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to seek compensation, could result in thousands of claims against Pennsylvania public schools. The potential payouts would ultimately fall on the shoulders of taxpayers. “My objective here is to get a good...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House...
Free milkshakes for veterans at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for Military Appreciation Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Dairymen's Association wanted to show their appreciation to veterans, one milkshake at a time. On Thursday, the famous milkshake booth in the food court at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is giving away free milkshakes to any active duty member or veteran. “We're looking forward...
Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Action Day issued across Central Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The alert warns of fine particulate matter in the air across the Central Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. Light winds associated with an area of high...
