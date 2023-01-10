Landmark Properties Completes Record-Breaking Year with $10.4B Assets Under Management and $4.7B Annual Transaction Volume

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
From cloud computing to proptech: Digital Ocean co-founders raise $29M for Welcome Homes
“I didn’t like anything I saw, and I wanted a new house and I couldn’t get one,” he recalls. “And like every crazy tech person, you have to ask questions like, ‘Why can’t I go online and get a house? Why is this so difficult?’ ”
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Acquires Controlling Stake in VeriTread
Ritchie Bros. acquired a controlling stake in VeriTread, a transportation technology and services company. This acquisition will accelerate Ritchie Bros.’ marketplace strategy, which brings services, insights, and transaction solutions together to improve the overall customer experience. With this acquisition, Ritchie Bros. increased its ownership in VeriTread from 11% to 75% stake in the company.
How passive income helped this 25-year-old founder reach $1 million in annual sales
Becca Luna launched her website design business Bold x Boho in 2019 and generates passive income through website templates and educational offerings.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
TechCrunch
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
How Brandon Dawson Exited His Last Business For $151 Million At 77X EBITDA
Brandon Dawson is a scaling and turnaround expert, business leadership mentor, and business magnate whose objective is to help business owners, their families, and their teams accomplish their personal, professional, and financial goals through the development of their organization. Brandon Dawson discovered the power of scale when he was 16...
Fifth Wall Expands Into APAC With The Addition Of Real Estate Industry Veteran & Opening Of Singapore Office
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Fifth Wall —the 1 largest venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry—including those which decarbonize the sector, today announced its expansion into Asia-Pacific (APAC) with the notable appointment of industry veteran Yvonne Voon as a Partner covering APAC and opening of the firm’s Singapore office, its first in the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005062/en/ Yvonne Voon, Partner, APAC (Photo: Business Wire)
AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
mrobusinesstoday.com
flydocs extends long-term digital records management contract with Gulf Air
Gulf Air and flydocs have had a long-standing partnership for over five years where flydocs has been providing a software service to support Gulf Air to manage their assets and lease returns. flydocs, the asset management solution provider for the aviation industry, has announced it has signed an extended agreement...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
rigzone.com
Kellas Midstream Brings In New CEO
Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023. — Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023. Morgan brings more than 20 years of energy industry experience and in-depth knowledge applicable...
Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost
The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
Google Cloud's top U.S. sales executive departs
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to take on a top sales role as part of an operating model rejig, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
