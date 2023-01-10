ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

MLK Day of Service in Athens-Clarke County

Athenians are invited to honor Dr. King's legacy at the annual Athens-Clarke County Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2023. In 1994, Congress made the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday an official day of service. Athens-Clarke County is one of the thousands of cities across the United States that decides to make the holiday "A Day On and Not a Day Off.”
ATHENS, GA
Brian Brodrick on the New Brand for Watkinsville

Mayor Brian Brodrick of Watkinsville talks about their effort to create a new brand and image refresh for the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WATKINSVILLE, GA

