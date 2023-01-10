Athenians are invited to honor Dr. King's legacy at the annual Athens-Clarke County Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2023. In 1994, Congress made the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday an official day of service. Athens-Clarke County is one of the thousands of cities across the United States that decides to make the holiday "A Day On and Not a Day Off.”

