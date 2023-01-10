ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event

There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
Time Out New York

Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?

This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
Time Out New York

The disco musical Here Lies Love is coming to Broadway this year

Here Lies Love is rising again. The dance-club musical, which premiered at the Public Theater back in 2013, explores the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, the former Filipino first lady, serial plunderer and notorious footwear enthusiast (who is still alive and kicking at 93). A kind of disco Evita, the sung-through show was a major event in its initial run. And this June, more than a decade later, it will return to New York City in a production that promises to test the boundaries of musical theater on Broadway.
Time Out New York

Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer

New York City's beloved institution Shakespeare in the Park will return this summer with a new production of Hamlet, the Public Theater announced today. The series has offered free outdoor stagings of Shakespeare plays at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater since 1962. Usually, Shakespeare in the Park presents two productions...
Time Out New York

Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Time Out New York

Get 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts

It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more. Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.
Time Out New York

What is Reverse Manhattanhenge and how can I see it?

Everyone knows about Manhattanhenge, the incredibly photogenic event that New Yorkers look forward to a few times a year, when the sunset perfectly aligns with Manhattan's east-west grid. But did you know there's also a Reverse Manhattanhenge happening right now?. To put it simply, the celestial occurrence is the "winter...
Time Out New York

A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village

Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel's Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
Time Out New York

Subway stations near river tunnels have the worst air quality

If you’re concerned about what you’re breathing into your lungs underground—in subway platforms and stations—there’s something to your apprehension. Last year, we reported that NYU Langone researchers found that the New York region’s subway system is the worst for air pollution in the Northeast—from D.C. to Boston. Out of 300 air samples from 71 stations taken in the morning and evening rush hours in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC before the pandemic hit, New York’s subway system had the most severe levels of contamination. Hazardous metals and organic particles were found in the air.
Time Out New York

This new bar in Union Square serves clarified cocktails only

Jelas is a new stand-up bar that fits about 12 people at once whose claim to fame will (hopefully!) be its dedication and expertise in clarified cocktails. The word "jelas" actually translates to "clear" in the Malay language and the name refers to the rotating selection of clarified milk punch cocktails available at the Union Square bar at 17 East 13th Street between University Place and Fifth Avenue.
