If you’re concerned about what you’re breathing into your lungs underground—in subway platforms and stations—there’s something to your apprehension. Last year, we reported that NYU Langone researchers found that the New York region’s subway system is the worst for air pollution in the Northeast—from D.C. to Boston. Out of 300 air samples from 71 stations taken in the morning and evening rush hours in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC before the pandemic hit, New York’s subway system had the most severe levels of contamination. Hazardous metals and organic particles were found in the air.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO