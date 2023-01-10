Read full article on original website
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
You can ride bumper cars on ice in Bryant Park this winter
One of our very favorite things to do in the winter in NYC is officially back up and running: bumper cars on ice at Bryant Park!. The experience will kick off this Friday, January 13 and run through March 4. Tickets ($20 to $25) are available right here. A few...
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event
There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
These are the latest Michelin restaurants to watch in 2023
A few times each year, in advance of its main event Bib Gourmand and star announcements, the Michelin Guide incorporates additions to its New York guide. Its first notables of 2033 were revealed January 11. Highlights among the new spots to watch include Le Rock, one of Time Out New...
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?
This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street
It's always a big deal when a new Whole Foods opens. With its legions of fans, the upscale grocery store sells the sorts of organic and pesticide-free products that New Yorkers have come to rely on to stock their tiny kitchens. If the amount of people who attended the opening...
The disco musical Here Lies Love is coming to Broadway this year
Here Lies Love is rising again. The dance-club musical, which premiered at the Public Theater back in 2013, explores the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, the former Filipino first lady, serial plunderer and notorious footwear enthusiast (who is still alive and kicking at 93). A kind of disco Evita, the sung-through show was a major event in its initial run. And this June, more than a decade later, it will return to New York City in a production that promises to test the boundaries of musical theater on Broadway.
You can score a sweet hotel deal right now for an NYC winter staycation
Citywide, NYC has more than 124,000 hotel rooms, and right now you can book one at a deep discount thanks to NYC Hotel Week. NYC Hotel Week is currently underway with more than 140 hotels across the five boroughs offering a 23% discount on standard retail rates through February 12.
Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer
New York City's beloved institution Shakespeare in the Park will return this summer with a new production of Hamlet, the Public Theater announced today. The series has offered free outdoor stagings of Shakespeare plays at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater since 1962. Usually, Shakespeare in the Park presents two productions...
NYC’s next recreational weed dispensary is coming to Union Square
New York City was abuzz in December when its first legal recreational cannabis dispensary opened. Now there’s a new one on our radar that is about to make its debut: The Union Square Travel Agency. The new store at 835 Broadway is a former Chase Bank on the corner...
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Get 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts
It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more. Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.
A Yayoi Kusama robot is painting the windows of the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue
New Yorkers madly in love with all things Yayoi Kusama should head to the midtown Louis Vuitton store, where a life-like robot version of the iconic 93-year-old Japanese contemporary artist is currently painting her famous spots from inside of the shop’s window. The gimmick is part of a larger...
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
What is Reverse Manhattanhenge and how can I see it?
Everyone knows about Manhattanhenge, the incredibly photogenic event that New Yorkers look forward to a few times a year, when the sunset perfectly aligns with Manhattan's east-west grid. But did you know there's also a Reverse Manhattanhenge happening right now?. To put it simply, the celestial occurrence is the "winter...
The highest skating rink in the western hemisphere is opening in NYC
Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special. Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village
Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel's Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
Subway stations near river tunnels have the worst air quality
If you’re concerned about what you’re breathing into your lungs underground—in subway platforms and stations—there’s something to your apprehension. Last year, we reported that NYU Langone researchers found that the New York region’s subway system is the worst for air pollution in the Northeast—from D.C. to Boston. Out of 300 air samples from 71 stations taken in the morning and evening rush hours in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC before the pandemic hit, New York’s subway system had the most severe levels of contamination. Hazardous metals and organic particles were found in the air.
This new bar in Union Square serves clarified cocktails only
Jelas is a new stand-up bar that fits about 12 people at once whose claim to fame will (hopefully!) be its dedication and expertise in clarified cocktails. The word "jelas" actually translates to "clear" in the Malay language and the name refers to the rotating selection of clarified milk punch cocktails available at the Union Square bar at 17 East 13th Street between University Place and Fifth Avenue.
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
