Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Related
Leading Coffee Brand Set to Open In Watauga
The fast-growing coffee brand that’s famous for its smart drive-thru, quality tasty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries is set to open in Watauga. Scooter’s coffee will mark the opening with a celebration on Friday, January 20, where customers can get a free drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile App.
fortworthreport.org
H-E-B expansion continues as Fort Worth retail market stays strong
Empty retail space is at a premium in the Fort Worth area as the occupancy rate in the market is 95.6%, the second strongest in the state. That figure comes from a survey of major Texas metropolitan areas by Dallas-based Weitzman, a real estate services provider. The larger Dallas-Fort Worth...
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month
Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.
wbap.com
Another Buc-ee’s Coming to North Texas
(WBAP/KLIF) — Another Buc-ee’s is coming to North Texas and is expected to bring 200 new jobs, later this year. Construction on the new 74,000 foot store is slated for completion in late 2023. Fans of the popular convenience store chain received word that a new $60-million facility...
New Dickies corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Worth
The 100-year-old workwear brand is relocating from West Vickery Boulevard.
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
Dining guide: Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Yummy Sichuan opened its Flower Mound location on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Yummy Sichuan) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here is a roundup of restaurants that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Awesome Times. 2630 Justin Road, Ste....
cravedfw
Hopdoddy Burger Bar Celebrates Second Cowtown Location with Free Burgers and Giveaways
Cowtown residents will soon have twice the Hopdoddy love as Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens its newest Fort Worth location on Jan. 17. Located at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in Alliance Town Center, Hopdoddy will kick off its grand opening celebration by giving away a free burger to the first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. To add to the excitement, on opening day, guests can be entered to win free burgers for a year by sharing a post or story on Instagram, tagging @hopdoddy and using #hopdoddylove.
iheart.com
Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano
If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
franchising.com
Orange Leaf Invites Guests to Get Playful with Their Food in 2023
Family-friendly froyo destination introduces limited-edition toppings throughout the new year. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes. Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles...
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
franchising.com
Bring Home Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ with Dickey’s Build Your Own Big Yellow Box
Barbecue concept introduces customizable box for take out. January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Barbecue lovers, rejoice! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing an easy and convenient to-go box that is perfect for any gathering. Visit your local Dickey’s and let our experienced pitmaster help you pick out your fan-favorite BBQ menu items for your Big Yellow Box. You can order online or in the Dickey’s app for curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore
Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, romance, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of...
Comments / 0