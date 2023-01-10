ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Madoc

Leading Coffee Brand Set to Open In Watauga

The fast-growing coffee brand that’s famous for its smart drive-thru, quality tasty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries is set to open in Watauga. Scooter’s coffee will mark the opening with a celebration on Friday, January 20, where customers can get a free drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile App.
WATAUGA, TX
fortworthreport.org

H-E-B expansion continues as Fort Worth retail market stays strong

Empty retail space is at a premium in the Fort Worth area as the occupancy rate in the market is 95.6%, the second strongest in the state. That figure comes from a survey of major Texas metropolitan areas by Dallas-based Weitzman, a real estate services provider. The larger Dallas-Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Another Buc-ee’s Coming to North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) — Another Buc-ee’s is coming to North Texas and is expected to bring 200 new jobs, later this year. Construction on the new 74,000 foot store is slated for completion in late 2023. Fans of the popular convenience store chain received word that a new $60-million facility...
FORT WORTH, TX
cravedfw

Hopdoddy Burger Bar Celebrates Second Cowtown Location with Free Burgers and Giveaways

Cowtown residents will soon have twice the Hopdoddy love as Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens its newest Fort Worth location on Jan. 17. Located at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in Alliance Town Center, Hopdoddy will kick off its grand opening celebration by giving away a free burger to the first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. To add to the excitement, on opening day, guests can be entered to win free burgers for a year by sharing a post or story on Instagram, tagging @hopdoddy and using #hopdoddylove.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano

If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
franchising.com

Orange Leaf Invites Guests to Get Playful with Their Food in 2023

Family-friendly froyo destination introduces limited-edition toppings throughout the new year. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes. Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
franchising.com

Bring Home Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ with Dickey’s Build Your Own Big Yellow Box

Barbecue concept introduces customizable box for take out. January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Barbecue lovers, rejoice! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing an easy and convenient to-go box that is perfect for any gathering. Visit your local Dickey’s and let our experienced pitmaster help you pick out your fan-favorite BBQ menu items for your Big Yellow Box. You can order online or in the Dickey’s app for curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore

Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, romance, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of...
GRAPEVINE, TX

