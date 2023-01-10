Four Athens Academy alumni returned to campus on Thursday, January 5, 2023, to participate in an Alumni Career Panel. Dr. Sunil Alexander '90, Laura Allen '99, Ed Ferguson '89, and Mary Matthews Russell '11 spoke about their experiences in college and in developing their careers, and how their time at Athens Academy prepared them. They all shared great advice with our Upper School students, including to be kind to everyone, to cultivate a variety of interests, and to follow their passion when making choices about work and career. The event was moderated by Athens Academy football coach Josh Alexander.

