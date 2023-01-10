Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
Eater
A Famous Melrose Bar Is Flipping Into a Vegan Sushi and Cocktail Spot
A well-known Melrose bar hangout is being reborn next month, as the former Darkroom makes way for a new lounge called APB, a shortening not of “all-points bulletin” but of All Plant Based. What distinguishes APB will be a focus on vegan-certified spirits and a menu of vegan sushi by Niku Nashi.
Eater
Beleaguered Byron Swaps Flipping Burgers for Flipping Itself Out of Administration
Nine Byron Burger restaurants will close at the cost of 218 jobs, as the beleaguered burger chain flips itself out of administration. One London restaurant, in Wembley, is among the nine, with the remaining restaurants in London staying open. A new company called Tristar Foods has bought the surviving 12...
Eater
No, Gas Ovens Aren’t Being Banned in New York Restaurants
Chefs and business partners Tom Lo and Tom Lei are no strangers to a hot kitchen. In their restaurants — one in Forest Hills, Spy C, serving Sichuan and Hunan dishes, and their newest place in Chelsea, Chi Restaurant and Bar — they’re cooking with upward of 100,000 to 150,000 British thermal units (BTUs). Such high heat brings to the dish “wok hei,” or breath of the wok, the flavors from the smoke and Maillard reaction (the chemical reaction that gives browned food flavor) that defines countless Chinese dishes. It’s just not possible to achieve that with a standard restaurant oven’s 25,000 to 50,000 BTUs, he says, or, for that matter, a home oven’s 8,000 to 12,000 BTUs.
Eater
Toby Archibald Serves New Zealand Flare and Childhood Whimsy at Quarter Acre
What Tony Archibald, chef and owner of Quarter Acre, really wanted when he opened his own restaurant was to have a place he could walk into and feel like he was home — metaphorically but also literally. He worked with Coevál Studio to create a scheme full of the soft blues, greens, and sandy browns of his homeland, New Zealand. The textures of rattan, soft sheep throw blankets, and wood evoke nature. And the fire grill and smoker in the kitchen lend themselves to beach-y food.
Eater
Where Can I Find Mini Cocktails in San Francisco and the East Bay?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater SF where the site’s editors answer difficult dining questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit it via this form. Dear Eater SF,. I read something interesting in the Punch email from December 28, 2022: “What Drink Trends...
Eater
Big Views and Baller Mexican at Sunset Strip’s New Casa Madera
It’s always sunny inside the Mondrian Hotel on the Sunset Strip — or at least it will be now that Casa Madera has landed. The newest addition to the glitzy Sunset corridor nestled along the Hollywood Hills brings big coastal Mexican flavors and some seriously hard-to-beat views of the Los Angeles basin.
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Heats up LA With a Sizzling Adidas Shoe Collaboration
There’s a new collaboration between LA’s most popular hot chicken restaurant and shoemaker brand Adidas starting this month. The Adilicious line for Howlin’ Ray’s officially launches on January 23 in retail stores with a limited amount of sneakers available at the Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena location which opened in November.
Eater
Steve McCarthy, Founder of Clear Creek Distillery, Has Died
Less than a week shy of his 80th birthday, Clear Creek Distillery founder Steve McCarthy died on January 2 from Parkinson’s Disease. Noted for founding the craft distillery in 1985 and pioneering American single malt whiskey, McCarthy was considered one of the godfathers of American craft distilling. He is survived by his wife, painter Lucinda Parker, and daughter Abigail McCarthy, a research fisheries biologist.
Eater
A Kimchi Samosa Recipe Where India Meets California
For chef Heena Patel, samosas have always been a sign of hospitality. “People would come without any announcement,” she said of growing up in Gujarat in the ‘80s. “And my mom would always have something warm for them.” Her mom’s samosas featured traditional Gujarati flavors — lots of potatoes, fennel, garlic and coriander — but Patel’s San Francisco restaurant, Besharam, is anything but traditional. Patel combines the flavors of Gujarat with ingredients she was drawn to in California, resulting in dishes like paratha with blue cheese and fruit compote, and pani puri with gin. Which is how we get to her kimchi samosa.
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
