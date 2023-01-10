Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport

A person was struck and killed near the Bellport Train Station. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/roadgeek/17326646919

A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station.

MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.