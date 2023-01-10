Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicate minor flooding is already occuring and periods of moderate rain are expected. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last 12 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO