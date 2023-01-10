Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
FOX 11 and 41
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
FOX 11 and 41
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
nbcrightnow.com
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Here comes the rain again: No let up to wet weather in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, January 15, 2023—The National Weather Service predicts wet weather throughout the week in Snohomish County with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 36°F to a high of 48°F. Rainy day? No problem…here are many indoor activities in the Lynnwood area to keep your spirits up!...
myeverettnews.com
One Car Rollover Shuts Rucker Between 41st And 43rd
Rucker Avenue in Everett, Washington was closed for two hours in both directions between 41st street and 43rd street after a one-car rollover crash that happened about 3:45 AM Sunday morning. Everett Police and Fire responded and found one vehicle on its side at 42nd and Rucker. The driver was...
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp
9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
KHQ Right Now
Northwest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning for north Cascades
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Northwest Avalanche Center's (NAC) Seattle office has issued an avalanche warning for the north Cascades for Thursday to Friday night. The warning, published at 6:22 p.m., extends from the northern border of Washington state to just south of Cle Elum, but excludes Snoqualmie Pass. The warning is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. on Friday. During that time, NAC discourages people from traveling in the area.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
ifiberone.com
Homes within a quarter mile of fiery propane tank evacuated in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - An unfortunate chain of events nearly led to a disaster in south Cle Elum on Thursday. Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire District 7 evacuated homes within a quarter mile of a residence at 400 Tillman Creek Road after a propane tank partially exploded. Deputy Fire Chief Chris...
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
610KONA
Stranded Snowmobilers Remarkably Rescued from Mountain in Yakima
Stranded snowmobilers went missing recently on a mountain in Yakima County. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office received a call on Tuesday afternoon to help two snowmobilers who were lost and stuck in the Darland Mountain area. According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post, four men who wish to remain anonymous,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
