Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Landmark BBQ restaurant in Orange closes its doors after 50 years

A landmark barbeque restaurant in Orange has closed its doors after 50 years of serving the Southeast Texas community. In 1972, on a Friday the 13th, J.B. Arrington opened J.B.'s Barbeque. And, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the restaurant closed its doors. The business is located along Highway 90 at...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season

BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
KFDM-TV

15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX

