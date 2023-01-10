Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Popular Beaumont business offering sweet treats bounces back after break-in
BEAUMONT — A break-in sidelined the mobile aspect of a popular family business. However, the business Mabel's Treats is back on track. The business will take one of its food trailers to an event for the first time in three weeks. Vania Castelan says she and her family always...
KFDM-TV
Landmark BBQ restaurant in Orange closes its doors after 50 years
A landmark barbeque restaurant in Orange has closed its doors after 50 years of serving the Southeast Texas community. In 1972, on a Friday the 13th, J.B. Arrington opened J.B.'s Barbeque. And, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the restaurant closed its doors. The business is located along Highway 90 at...
KFDM-TV
Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season
BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
KFDM-TV
A parade and a bench to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texans gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual MLK Parade started near Alice Keith Park on the corner of east Virginia and east Lavaca Street and ended at Martin Luther King Middle School. A large crowd turned out...
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KFDM-TV
The Giving Field working to recover from driver crashing into garden on New Year's Day
BEAUMONT — A non-profit organization that operates a garden to provide produce for the needy is cancelling an event this month after a driver crashed into The Giving Field early New Year's Day. At about 1 a.m. January 1, a driver lost control on the Maury Meyers Bridge and...
KFDM-TV
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
KFDM-TV
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
