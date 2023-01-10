Read full article on original website
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’
Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
