Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
10 Fun Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
We are two weeks into 2023, and there is no shortage of things to do in Western New York. While the weekend is kicking off with some light snow around Buffalo, it looks like this Sunday will be sunny for the big playoffs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins when we #SquishTheFish.
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar
Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Hope Rises: Business destroyed in West Side Bazaar fire plans to reopen in Hamburg
Friday morning on Wake Up, Heinrich explained the story behind the restaurant's name and its origins.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live
Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
New Sports Bar + Restaurant Coming To Transit Road in Depew
There is a new sign that you will see on Transit Road next week. Route 78 Bar and Grill is set to shut down and begin a new chapter on the 14th of January, which is this Friday. The new restaurant and bar that will be moving in is the...
Wheel Locks For Drivers In Hamburg, New York
The new year is not even two weeks old and there has already been a string of cars that have been stolen. Just this week, Niagara County Deputies arrested a few underage thieves who stole a Kia and took it for a joy ride through the county. There is a new push to prevent these thefts across Western New York.
Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat
Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
