Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar

Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York

There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live

Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wheel Locks For Drivers In Hamburg, New York

The new year is not even two weeks old and there has already been a string of cars that have been stolen. Just this week, Niagara County Deputies arrested a few underage thieves who stole a Kia and took it for a joy ride through the county. There is a new push to prevent these thefts across Western New York.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat

Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
