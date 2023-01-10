As Texas lawmakers begin their new session on Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus of almost $33 billion to work with, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. CBS DFW says Hegar called the surplus a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for lawmakers to address the state's priorities, which include property tax relief for homeowners, increased funding for schools to reduce the burden on property owners, improved security and mental health services in schools following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, funding for border security, and addressing the healthcare shortage and raising salaries for state employees, nurses, and teachers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO