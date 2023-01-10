ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
kurv.com

Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus

The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
kjas.com

My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
fox7austin.com

Tesla to spend more than $700M on 5 expansion projects

DEL VALLE, Texas - Tesla is set to spend more than $700 million on five expansion projects, according to paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The expansion projects come as no surprise for Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, who represents the area around the Tesla site. "I...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas lawmakers have a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion – here's how they plan to use it

As Texas lawmakers begin their new session on Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus of almost $33 billion to work with, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. CBS DFW says Hegar called the surplus a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for lawmakers to address the state's priorities, which include property tax relief for homeowners, increased funding for schools to reduce the burden on property owners, improved security and mental health services in schools following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, funding for border security, and addressing the healthcare shortage and raising salaries for state employees, nurses, and teachers.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month

A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy