Read full article on original website
Related
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
kurv.com
Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus
The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
kjas.com
My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
Georgetown ISD officials expect increase in recapture payments
Georgetown ISD is projected to pay $7.5 million more in recapture payments than what the district had allocated for in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. (Community Impact staff) Projections show an increase in recapture payments Georgetown ISD will have to pay to the state this year, although the exact dollar amount remains unclear.
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
KSAT 12
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
fox7austin.com
Tesla to spend more than $700M on 5 expansion projects
DEL VALLE, Texas - Tesla is set to spend more than $700 million on five expansion projects, according to paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The expansion projects come as no surprise for Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, who represents the area around the Tesla site. "I...
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick prioritizes property tax relief ahead of session
(The Center Square) – Ahead of the Texas legislature convening Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick laid out 21 priorities he hopes are considered during the 88th legislative session. At the top of the list is property tax relief. According to the Tax Foundation, Texas ranks sixth highest for property...
Texas lawmakers have a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion – here's how they plan to use it
As Texas lawmakers begin their new session on Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus of almost $33 billion to work with, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. CBS DFW says Hegar called the surplus a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for lawmakers to address the state's priorities, which include property tax relief for homeowners, increased funding for schools to reduce the burden on property owners, improved security and mental health services in schools following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, funding for border security, and addressing the healthcare shortage and raising salaries for state employees, nurses, and teachers.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
thekatynews.com
Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values
Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
Austin Chronicle
Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month
A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
Comments / 1