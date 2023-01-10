Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
$5M in GO Virginia grants include area
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced more than $5 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 10 projects focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development while accelerating economic growth and job creation efforts across the commonwealth. The awards included Franklin County, Pittsylvania County and...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Farm Credit of the Virginias makes $15K Christmas donation to local charities
In December, Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000, which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. The annual donation was made on behalf...
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 24, is engulfed in fire
The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a vehicle fire just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) in Bedford County. Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13 and Tanker 13 responded to the incident. Engine 13 was first to arrive, finding an SUV with a...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Zachary Wayne Dalton obituary 1998~2022
Zachary Wayne Dalton, 24, of Hurt, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born Saturday, June 27, 1998 in Lynchburg, VA., he was a son of the late Noel Wayne and Cheryl Rowland Ferguson. Zach worked as a solar panel installer for Fusion Mechanical. He loved...
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
