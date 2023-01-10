Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters
Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
Foo Fighters Announce First Concerts of 2023
Foo Fighters have announced their first concerts of 2023. The band will perform at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 28 and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., on June 18. The appearances also mark the first time...
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Phish Plot West Coast Tour
Phish will return to the road this spring with a short run of West Coast dates in April. The trek will kick off with two gigs at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 14 and 15. After that, the band will play three shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California — April 17 through 19 — followed by three shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, April 21 through 23. Fans can request tickets starting now through Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Jan. 20 at...
Paramore, Foo Fighters, the Lumineers to Headline 2023 Boston Calling Festival
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. After canceling their appearance at the event last year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters will return to Boston Calling as the Friday night headliner for the 2023 iteration kicking off on May 26. The three-day festival also tapped the Lumineers to headline on Saturday and Paramore on Sunday. Scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Allston, Massachusetts, Boston Calling will also welcome performances from Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
hypebeast.com
U2's New Album 'Songs Of Surrender' Will Reimagine 40 Past Hits
U2 has announced a new album, titled Songs Of Surrender, that will feature 40 “reimagined and re-recorded” versions of their past hit tracks. The album’s official announcement follows the sharing of a written letter from U2’s lead guitarist The Edge, which teased the now-confirmed project. In it, he explained that most of the band’s work was written and recorded when they were “a bunch of very young men” and that their songs have come to “mean something quite different” to them over time. “Some have grown with us,” he wrote. “Some we have outgrown, but we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us. But how to reconnect with that essence when we have moved on and grown so much?”
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
5 Deep Cuts From KISS That You Should Be Listening To
Thanks to their massive anthems and groundbreaking personas, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know KISS. The four superhero-rockstars covered in make-up have gone on to become the paradigm for longevity in rock n’ roll. They have been exciting arenas full of fans since the mid-’70s and promise to keep doing so until their final tour date, slated for July 15 in Norway.
Stereogum
John Fogerty Gains Control Over Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Catalog After 50 Years
The beloved classic rock institution Creedence Clearwater Revival was only around for a few years, but in those few years, the band was busy. Between 1968 and 1972, CCR knocked out seven albums and added a whole pile of songs to the rock canon: “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?,” “Proud Mary,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Run Through The Jungle,” “Born On The Bayou.” After the band’s bitter 1972 breakup, former frontman John Fogerty was locked in a decades-long legal battle with his former label boss, and he hasn’t had control over hugely valuable CCR catalog. But now, just over 50 years after the band’s breakup, Fogerty has now gained control of the Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights.
Gracie Abrams Announces Baggage-Dropping Debut Album ‘Good Riddance’: ‘It Allowed Me to Let Go’
Leaving the past behind her is the skill Gracie Abrams is hoping to master on Good Riddance, her forthcoming debut album set for release on Feb. 24. The highly-anticipated record will be preceded by a single, out Friday, Jan. 13, that asks a question essential to the process of moving on: “Where do we go now?” Across scattered releases and concise EPs, like 2020’s minor and 2021’s This Is What It Feels Like, the 23-year-old singer and songwriter has packaged snapshots of the coming-of-age experience into song with masterful precision. At the close of 2022, Abrams shared her second release...
The 1990s: Grunge vs. Jam Bands
Was there a decade with a more diverse selection of prominent musical genres than the 1990s?. To open the decade, there was rap and rock. To close the decade, there were boy bands and bubble gum pop. But in the middle, there was grunge and there were jam bands. At basically the exact same time.
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
soultracks.com
Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series
Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
Frank Zappa Estate to Share New Live Album
Previously unreleased Frank Zappa live recordings from 1980 are set to see the light of day. The pair of recordings come from an intimate set at New York’s Mudd Club and a packed German show in Munich. Titled Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich, the album is the latest bit of...
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters to Headline Bonnaroo 2023
Bonnaroo will be returning to ’s Great Stage Park for its first iteration since 2019, due to the 2020 pandemic and a Hurricane-related flood the following year. The genre-spanning festival, which held its inaugural event in 2002, will take place on the 700-acre farm across four days in June, beginning on Thursday, June 15 and wrapping up on Sunday, June 18.
John Fogerty Finally Acquires Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released. Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Comments / 0