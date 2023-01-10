U2 has announced a new album, titled Songs Of Surrender, that will feature 40 “reimagined and re-recorded” versions of their past hit tracks. The album’s official announcement follows the sharing of a written letter from U2’s lead guitarist The Edge, which teased the now-confirmed project. In it, he explained that most of the band’s work was written and recorded when they were “a bunch of very young men” and that their songs have come to “mean something quite different” to them over time. “Some have grown with us,” he wrote. “Some we have outgrown, but we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us. But how to reconnect with that essence when we have moved on and grown so much?”

2 DAYS AGO