ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Shining 7 different spotlights on H/W/S wrestling

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament provided all kinds of opportunities for area athletes Saturday – some seeking redemption, some seeking confirmation and at least one as an excellent place to open his much-anticipated season. Phillipsburg, to no one’s surprise, won the team title with 217.5 points and three champions, while...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Harris, Emmaus boys basketball own 4th quarter to dispatch rival Parkland

Jametric Harris was, coincidentally, standing inches away from the spot where he nearly blew the roof off Emmaus High School’s gym on Friday night. The junior took his postgame interview beyond the 3-point line in the corner, opposite the Green Hornets student section. It was there that Harris sank a 3 just seconds after blocking a shot by Parkland star guard Nick Coval.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmerton boys basketball feeds off home atmosphere, stifles Saucon Valley

Palmerton High School’s boys basketball team prides itself on playing good defense regardless of the setting. Though, a packed home gym certainly helps. The Blue Bombers registered another strong defensive performance and defeated Saucon Valley 54-44 on Saturday afternoon in Colonial League cross-divisional play. “We knew the Saucon kids...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A movement among Pa. hunters to move deer season opener back to Monday after Thanksgiving

It has been four years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of the firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday, yet it’s still a contentious issue with a number of sportsmen. So much so that there is a movement to try and have the opener switched back to its traditional day on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake

PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Giants open as big underdog to Eagles in NFL Divisional Playoffs

Third time’s the charm. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will meet in the Divisional Playoffs next weekend after Brian Daboll and company upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, at U.S. Bank Stadium. As you would expect, the opening line has the Giants as a big underdog. WIP’s Eliot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy