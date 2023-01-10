Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Related
Shining 7 different spotlights on H/W/S wrestling
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament provided all kinds of opportunities for area athletes Saturday – some seeking redemption, some seeking confirmation and at least one as an excellent place to open his much-anticipated season. Phillipsburg, to no one’s surprise, won the team title with 217.5 points and three champions, while...
Harris, Emmaus boys basketball own 4th quarter to dispatch rival Parkland
Jametric Harris was, coincidentally, standing inches away from the spot where he nearly blew the roof off Emmaus High School’s gym on Friday night. The junior took his postgame interview beyond the 3-point line in the corner, opposite the Green Hornets student section. It was there that Harris sank a 3 just seconds after blocking a shot by Parkland star guard Nick Coval.
LehighValleyLive.com
Palmerton boys basketball feeds off home atmosphere, stifles Saucon Valley
Palmerton High School’s boys basketball team prides itself on playing good defense regardless of the setting. Though, a packed home gym certainly helps. The Blue Bombers registered another strong defensive performance and defeated Saucon Valley 54-44 on Saturday afternoon in Colonial League cross-divisional play. “We knew the Saucon kids...
Becahi, Notre Dame grads boost Cornell past Lehigh wrestlers
Lehigh Valley wrestlers played a big part in the 100th match between ancient EIWA rivals Lehigh and Cornell Saturday night at the Friedman Wrestling Center in Ithaca, N.Y. The No. 6-ranked Big Red edged the No. 20 ranked Mountain Hawks 18-15 with local wrestlers delivering key wins for Cornell. At...
Cornell next tough stop on Lehigh wrestling’s rugged road
After a restful but vigorous holiday period where the squad spread out from Chicago to Lancaster, Lehigh’s wrestlers ease back into dual meet competition Saturday … at Cornell. That would be sixth-ranked Cornell. No ease or easy about it when they meet at 6:30 p.m.
A movement among Pa. hunters to move deer season opener back to Monday after Thanksgiving
It has been four years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of the firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday, yet it’s still a contentious issue with a number of sportsmen. So much so that there is a movement to try and have the opener switched back to its traditional day on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
3 Lehigh Valley wineries, distillery among vendors tapped for Shapiro inauguration
Three Lehigh Valley establishments are among 60 Pennsylvania vendors that will be part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration events on Tuesday. Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced the vendor list on Sunday. It includes two Breinigsville wineries, Stony Run and Vynecrest; and This Life Forever winery and distillery in Allentown.
Eagles’ players, including N.J. native, discuss being named to AP All-Pro team
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gathered the team together after Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, sharing the news about the latest awards that were being given to his players. Linebacker Haason Reddick was standing in the huddled group, waiting to hear if Sirianni’s announcement would...
As Eagles star wrestles with injury, teammates hold their breath that he’ll be back for NFL Playoffs
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson walked into “The Bro Barn,” the workout cabin at his South Jersey property, with a World Wrestling Entertainment title belt slung over his shoulder. “What the hell are you doing here in my house?” Johnson bellowed in the video posted...
The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
Lehigh Valley weather: Dry for MLK Day, then chances of rain this week. But still no snow.
The Lehigh Valley weather forecast this week shows some sun, some rain — but still no significant snow. Nothing but a dusting has fallen at Lehigh Valley International Airport since December. National Weather Service records put the season at 1.4 inches total locally. Almost all of it fell in one day — Dec. 15.
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
Century-old Portland church will close in Slate Belt parish merger, Allentown Diocese announces
According to parish history, St. Vincent DePaul church was built in Portland almost a century ago so parishioners wouldn’t have to walk 10 miles to Bangor for Sunday Mass. But worshippers may again start making the trek by month’s end. The Diocese of Allentown on Sunday announced that...
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
LehighValleyLive.com
Giants open as big underdog to Eagles in NFL Divisional Playoffs
Third time’s the charm. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will meet in the Divisional Playoffs next weekend after Brian Daboll and company upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, at U.S. Bank Stadium. As you would expect, the opening line has the Giants as a big underdog. WIP’s Eliot...
Lehigh Valley to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events and memorials across region
The Lehigh Valley will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the region on Monday with events, celebrations, film screenings and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically celebrated on Jan. 15, King’s birthday, falls on Sunday this year — therefore, many events are scheduled for the observed holiday, Monday.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Eagles’ Darius Slay, Jason Kelce: NFLPA All-Pro nods are team awards, not individual ones
PHILADELPHIA – It has been an eventful year for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Slay, the veteran cornerback in his 10th NFL season was named a captain for the first time and has helped the Eagles defense finish the regular season as the top pass defense in the league (179.8 yards per game).
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
LehighValleyLive.com
Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. are fired up for Giants-Eagles rematch in Divisional Playoffs
The Giants were supposed to be in rebuilding mode this season. Now under first-year coach Brian Daboll, they’re onto the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 34-21 upset win over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Quarterback...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0