ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Moran demands answers from FAA over air travel nightmare

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. Senator Jerry Moran, co-chair of the Senate Travel and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy