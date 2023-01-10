Read full article on original website
Father and son authors pen stories set in the Ozarks
A book series featuring a fictional Ozarks detective, which has novels taking place from Hannibal, Missouri to Branson, has a new book set in Reeds Spring. The Ozarks based detective, Booger McClain, is the brainchild of author Alan Brown, a St. Louis resident who attended the College of the Ozarks in the 1970s. Alan Brown wrote the first in the series, ‘Children of the Carnival’ after he turned 60. He found a love of writing and enlisted the help of his son Brian, a Springfield native who now resides in St. Louis, to craft several of the subsequent novels in the McClain series.
Les Brown Jr, Branson based musician, actor, dead at 82
The extremely talented Les Brown Jr. has died in Branson at the age of 82. Brown passed away on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, surrounded by his wife and loved ones following a long battle with cancer. Born Lester Raymond Brown Jr, in New York City in...
Hollister City Administrator gives Yacht Club update
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss presented an update on the Yacht Club mobile home park at the Thursday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting. The Yacht Club was sold in 2022 and residents were given notice to vacate. The allotted amount of time to leave the park depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
Harold Dean Thornton
Harold Dean Thornton, 86, of Branson MO passed away on January 9, 2023 in Hollister, MO. Thornton was born February 2, 1936 in Protem, MO, one of two sons born to Rex and Glessie (Brown) Thornton. Harold graduated from Branson High School. He joined the United States Navy and served one tour of duty. He married Rose Ash on September 18, 1971 in Baldwin, KS. They had celebrated fifty-one years together this past fall.
Witty donates remaining campaign funds to charity
A local political candidate who lost in the November election is using the closure of her campaign to try to raise awareness of a charity need in the area. Ginger Kissee Witty, who lost to Rep. Brian Seitz in the race for the 156th State House seat, announced she gave the rest of her campaign fund to the Senior Age Meals on Wheels Branson program.
Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson
The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
Linda F. (Carpenter) Donavant
Linda F. (Carpenter) Donavant, 73, of Forsyth, MO passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Branson, MO. Linda Faye Donavant was born August 24, 1949 in Hollister, MO to Emerson and Nellie (Beal) Carpenter. She was united in marriage to Larry Donavant on August 20, 1988 at Kimberling City, MO.
Improvements begin on Hollister’s Hulland Park
The planned future construction of a new pavilion has jump started improvements at Hulland Park in Hollister. According to a release by Hollister city officials, the pavilion is still several years from being built, but smaller improvements will be completed in order to continue adding necessary infrastructure to support the new facility.
Colette Kathleen Windisch
Colette Kathleen Windisch, 85, of Branson, MO passed away on January 8, 2023. Colette was born on May 25, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Herman and Hazel (Fagen) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph Windisch IV; brother Ronald (Barbara) Unger; and brother Gerard Unger.
Gary Burkhead
Gary Burkhead, 76, of Hollister, MO passed away from lung cancer on January 5, 2023 at his home. Gary was born on August 3, 1946 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Donald and Elizabeth “Betty” (Morris) Burkhead. He served two years in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Gary married his wife, Diane Lynch in Des Moines, IA on July 3, 1975 in Forsyth, MO.
Kathryn “Cheryl” Henrichs
Kathryn “Cheryl” Henrichs, 86, of Branson, MO passed away January 4, 2023, at Cox Branson Hospital. Cheryl was born on May 26, 1936, daughter of Carl and Ruby (Johnson) Ames in Sand Creek Township in Union County, IA. She was married on June 1, 1957, to Harold Eugene Henrichs. After her retirement, Cheryl and her family moved to Branson, MO.
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
