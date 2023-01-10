ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

Custom-Built Car Delivering Domino’s Pizza in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - A custom-built pizza delivery car is making the rounds in Becker. The Domino’s Pizza franchise in Becker has just bought a D-X-P, a specially-made delivery vehicle complete with an in-vehicle oven that keeps the orders warm. Domino’s Pizza ordered 3,000 D-X-P’s from General Motors in...
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
MIX 94.9

Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

The Most Painful Vikings Losses Of My Lifetime [GALLERY]

The Minnesota Vikings have had a painful team history to say the least. Not quite Detroit Lions bad, but pretty bad nonetheless. I was born in 1982 and came of age as a Vikings fan right when the Dennis Green era started. My first experience with Vikings heartbreak came in their 1995 playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Friday is Skol Chant Day in Minnesota!

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New York Giants in an NFC Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings organization wants its fans to celebrate the big match-up all weekend long. They have self-proclaimed Friday as "Skol Chant Day" in Minnesota. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Travel Agency Owner Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Wire Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Waseca man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for wire fraud. According to court documents, from August 2016 to January 2019, 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC. Schumacher misappropriated commission payments meant for travel agents for his own personal...
WASECA, MN
MIX 94.9

Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days

BECKER (WJON News) - When school is dismissed early, should the students go to school online?. At Monday’s Becker School Board meeting, results of a survey were released that shows teachers, staff, and community members overwhelmingly say “no”. Becker School Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt will use the survey...
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy