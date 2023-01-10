Read full article on original website
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Custom-Built Car Delivering Domino’s Pizza in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - A custom-built pizza delivery car is making the rounds in Becker. The Domino’s Pizza franchise in Becker has just bought a D-X-P, a specially-made delivery vehicle complete with an in-vehicle oven that keeps the orders warm. Domino’s Pizza ordered 3,000 D-X-P’s from General Motors in...
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM preschool) If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one...
Minnesota Vikings Reveal an Exciting “Move…Get out the Way” Sunday Halftime Show!
The first round of the NFL playoffs begin this weekend and Minnesota Vikings have real reason to get excited, but also be nervous at the same time. We ended the season with a 13-4 record and probably lost ten years or more off our lives watching so many close games.
The Most Painful Vikings Losses Of My Lifetime [GALLERY]
The Minnesota Vikings have had a painful team history to say the least. Not quite Detroit Lions bad, but pretty bad nonetheless. I was born in 1982 and came of age as a Vikings fan right when the Dennis Green era started. My first experience with Vikings heartbreak came in their 1995 playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.
Friday is Skol Chant Day in Minnesota!
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New York Giants in an NFC Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings organization wants its fans to celebrate the big match-up all weekend long. They have self-proclaimed Friday as "Skol Chant Day" in Minnesota. The...
Travel Agency Owner Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Wire Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Waseca man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for wire fraud. According to court documents, from August 2016 to January 2019, 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC. Schumacher misappropriated commission payments meant for travel agents for his own personal...
Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days
BECKER (WJON News) - When school is dismissed early, should the students go to school online?. At Monday’s Becker School Board meeting, results of a survey were released that shows teachers, staff, and community members overwhelmingly say “no”. Becker School Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt will use the survey...
