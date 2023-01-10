Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Father and son authors pen stories set in the Ozarks
A book series featuring a fictional Ozarks detective, which has novels taking place from Hannibal, Missouri to Branson, has a new book set in Reeds Spring. The Ozarks based detective, Booger McClain, is the brainchild of author Alan Brown, a St. Louis resident who attended the College of the Ozarks in the 1970s. Alan Brown wrote the first in the series, ‘Children of the Carnival’ after he turned 60. He found a love of writing and enlisted the help of his son Brian, a Springfield native who now resides in St. Louis, to craft several of the subsequent novels in the McClain series.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gary Burkhead
Gary Burkhead, 76, of Hollister, MO passed away from lung cancer on January 5, 2023 at his home. Gary was born on August 3, 1946 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Donald and Elizabeth “Betty” (Morris) Burkhead. He served two years in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Gary married his wife, Diane Lynch in Des Moines, IA on July 3, 1975 in Forsyth, MO.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson
The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ozarks Food Harvest given rare honor
The supplier for many food banks in Taney and Stone counties has been given a rare honor by the nation’s largest evaluator of charitable organizations. Ozarks Food Harvest has been given a perfect score from Charity Navigator, an independent nonprofit organization who examines over 200,000 charities or nonprofit groups based on multiple criteria.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Harold Dean Thornton
Harold Dean Thornton, 86, of Branson MO passed away on January 9, 2023 in Hollister, MO. Thornton was born February 2, 1936 in Protem, MO, one of two sons born to Rex and Glessie (Brown) Thornton. Harold graduated from Branson High School. He joined the United States Navy and served one tour of duty. He married Rose Ash on September 18, 1971 in Baldwin, KS. They had celebrated fifty-one years together this past fall.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Improvements begin on Hollister’s Hulland Park
The planned future construction of a new pavilion has jump started improvements at Hulland Park in Hollister. According to a release by Hollister city officials, the pavilion is still several years from being built, but smaller improvements will be completed in order to continue adding necessary infrastructure to support the new facility.
bransontrilakesnews.com
St. Louis man charged after New Years Eve chase
A St. Louis man is wanted by Stone County authorities after a high speed chase on New Year’s Eve and an escape from custody on New Year’s Day. Ezekiel Simpson, Jr., is wanted on multiple counts including resisting arrest by fleeing and escape or attempted escape while under arrest for a felony.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Colette Kathleen Windisch
Colette Kathleen Windisch, 85, of Branson, MO passed away on January 8, 2023. Colette was born on May 25, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Herman and Hazel (Fagen) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph Windisch IV; brother Ronald (Barbara) Unger; and brother Gerard Unger.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Kathryn “Cheryl” Henrichs
Kathryn “Cheryl” Henrichs, 86, of Branson, MO passed away January 4, 2023, at Cox Branson Hospital. Cheryl was born on May 26, 1936, daughter of Carl and Ruby (Johnson) Ames in Sand Creek Township in Union County, IA. She was married on June 1, 1957, to Harold Eugene Henrichs. After her retirement, Cheryl and her family moved to Branson, MO.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Linda F. (Carpenter) Donavant
Linda F. (Carpenter) Donavant, 73, of Forsyth, MO passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Branson, MO. Linda Faye Donavant was born August 24, 1949 in Hollister, MO to Emerson and Nellie (Beal) Carpenter. She was united in marriage to Larry Donavant on August 20, 1988 at Kimberling City, MO.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Two Branson wrestlers win titles at recent tournaments
The Branson High School boys wrestling team had a pair of individual champions and four medalists overall at the 51st Annual Monett Tournament. The tournament, which was hosted by Reeds Spring because of a broken water pipe at Monett, produced championships for Kyshin Isringhausen in the 138 weight class, and Cade Grimm at 215. This is the second straight tournament the duo won titles; they also won in their weight classes at the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister City Administrator gives Yacht Club update
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss presented an update on the Yacht Club mobile home park at the Thursday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting. The Yacht Club was sold in 2022 and residents were given notice to vacate. The allotted amount of time to leave the park depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Les Brown Jr, Branson based musician, actor, dead at 82
The extremely talented Les Brown Jr. has died in Branson at the age of 82. Brown passed away on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, surrounded by his wife and loved ones following a long battle with cancer. Born Lester Raymond Brown Jr, in New York City in...
Comments / 0