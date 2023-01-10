Read full article on original website
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis
The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
🏀 Tiger women come up 1-point short vs. 19th-ranked Lopers
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team rallied from a 13-point first half deficit Saturday vs. No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney but the Tigers come up one point short, losing 53-52 to the Lopers at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (13-6, 8-3 MIAA) had a chance to win the game on their last possession but a Katie Wagner free throw line jumper fell short helping the Lopers (16-3, 9-2 MIAA) escape with their third-straight road win in Hays.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Garden City
The Hays High Indians host Garden City Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
🏀 TMP girls open MCL tournament with win over Hill City
STOCKTON – The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls outscored Hill City 22-0 to open the game and never trailed on their way to a 49-15 win over the Ringnecks Saturday in the first MCL tournament feather-bracket game of the day at Stockton Grade School. Julianna Baalman hit her first three-pointer of...
Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City
Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Otis-Bison at La Crosse
The La Crosse Leopards host the Otis-Bison Cougars in a league matchup Friday night on the 101.9 The Bull Area Game of the Week. The girls game is set to tipoff at approximately 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Game Day Live is set for 5:15 with the Bull Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m.
🏀 Hammeke layup leads Tigers to win over Nebraska-Kearney
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State overcame a sluggish offensive performance and 20-rebound differential to knock off Nebraska-Kearney 57-55. Kaleb Hammeke hit a layup with six seconds to play to give the Tigers the lead. The Lopers missed a 3-pointer at the horn to give FHSU the win. FHSU is now 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the MIAA. UNK drops to 3-13 overall, 1-9 in the MIAA.
🤼♂️ HHS drops dual with Dodge City
HAYS - The Hays High boys wrestling team lost 45-25 to Dodge City Thursday at the Hays High gym. Hays will host the Prairie Junior Classic Saturday then the Bob Kuhn Invitational next Friday and Saturday.
FHSU, NCK Tech, Northwest Tech announce affiliation
This week, Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College announced a new affiliation initiative to address demographic and economic challenges in rural Kansas. This affiliation initiative will focus on developing solutions in three key areas:. Developing academic programs and integrated student services that...
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Chamber annual awards banquet set for Jan. 31
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and vice president of membership Rhonda Meyerhoff share details from the upcoming Chamber Awards banquet.
Cold front brings just trace moisture; weekend warmup on the way
Wednesday's predicted precipitation did not produce much moisture in the Hays area. The K-State Ag Research Center in Hays reported just 0.04 inches of rain and trace snowfall overnight. The cold front, however, will stick around through Friday, with overnight lows Thursday dropping to the mid-teens. The high Friday is...
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education
ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 1-7
The Hays Police Department responded to 56 calls from Jan. 1-7, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022 with members serving the Natoma community, state, national and world through annual programs. Lion members joined in the Christmas spirit for the year-end project, “Remember the Elderly." The program began in the heart of one man, Lion member Arthur Hachmeister, and...
Plainville cattle sale to support Kansas FFA members, chapters
PLAINVILLE — In conjunction with the Kansas FFA Foundation, Heartland Regional Stockyards Inc. will hold an inaugural FFA Special Sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the sale facility in Plainville. The auction will feature a weigh-up sale beginning at 10 a.m. and feeder calf and yearling calf sale at...
🎙 Hays releases top dog names of 2022; pet tags due March 1
The city of Hays recently released the top dog names and dog breeds for 2022. Some dog names may be spelled differently, but below are the top 10 dog names listed in the city of Hays registration database. The city had 1,600 registered pet tags last year. That includes both...
WaKeeney schedules full-scale active shooting training
The WaKeeney Police Department will conduct a full-scale active shooter training on Monday. There will be a number of law enforcement from local police, sheriff's office, Kansas Highway Patrol and K Department of Wildlife and Parks participating in the the exercise. There will also be a number of fire trucks and firefighters from the city and rural fire departments and also EMTs participating.
Normal paper/cardboard recycling operations resume in Hays
Please be advised that normal recycling operations have resumed, and all paper/cardboard recycling goods collected by the Solid Waste Division are once again being recycled at the city’s recycling facility. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused but appreciate everyone’s patience during the downtime. City...
New Ellis Co. commissioners take part in first meeting
The two newest members of the Ellis County Commission took their seats on the commission this week. Commissioners Michael Berges and Nathan Leiker each won contested races in the Republican primaries in August then ran unopposed for their respective seats in the November general election. They were sworn in before...
