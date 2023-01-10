ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis

The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women come up 1-point short vs. 19th-ranked Lopers

HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team rallied from a 13-point first half deficit Saturday vs. No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney but the Tigers come up one point short, losing 53-52 to the Lopers at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (13-6, 8-3 MIAA) had a chance to win the game on their last possession but a Katie Wagner free throw line jumper fell short helping the Lopers (16-3, 9-2 MIAA) escape with their third-straight road win in Hays.
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Garden City

The Hays High Indians host Garden City Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
Hays Post

🏀 TMP girls open MCL tournament with win over Hill City

STOCKTON – The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls outscored Hill City 22-0 to open the game and never trailed on their way to a 49-15 win over the Ringnecks Saturday in the first MCL tournament feather-bracket game of the day at Stockton Grade School. Julianna Baalman hit her first three-pointer of...
Hays Post

Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City

Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Otis-Bison at La Crosse

The La Crosse Leopards host the Otis-Bison Cougars in a league matchup Friday night on the 101.9 The Bull Area Game of the Week. The girls game is set to tipoff at approximately 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Game Day Live is set for 5:15 with the Bull Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m.
Hays Post

🏀 Hammeke layup leads Tigers to win over Nebraska-Kearney

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State overcame a sluggish offensive performance and 20-rebound differential to knock off Nebraska-Kearney 57-55. Kaleb Hammeke hit a layup with six seconds to play to give the Tigers the lead. The Lopers missed a 3-pointer at the horn to give FHSU the win. FHSU is now 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the MIAA. UNK drops to 3-13 overall, 1-9 in the MIAA.
Hays Post

FHSU, NCK Tech, Northwest Tech announce affiliation

This week, Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College announced a new affiliation initiative to address demographic and economic challenges in rural Kansas. This affiliation initiative will focus on developing solutions in three key areas:. Developing academic programs and integrated student services that...
Hays Post

Cold front brings just trace moisture; weekend warmup on the way

Wednesday's predicted precipitation did not produce much moisture in the Hays area. The K-State Ag Research Center in Hays reported just 0.04 inches of rain and trace snowfall overnight. The cold front, however, will stick around through Friday, with overnight lows Thursday dropping to the mid-teens. The high Friday is...
Hays Post

Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education

ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
Hays Post

Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022

Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022 with members serving the Natoma community, state, national and world through annual programs. Lion members joined in the Christmas spirit for the year-end project, “Remember the Elderly." The program began in the heart of one man, Lion member Arthur Hachmeister, and...
Hays Post

WaKeeney schedules full-scale active shooting training

The WaKeeney Police Department will conduct a full-scale active shooter training on Monday. There will be a number of law enforcement from local police, sheriff's office, Kansas Highway Patrol and K Department of Wildlife and Parks participating in the the exercise. There will also be a number of fire trucks and firefighters from the city and rural fire departments and also EMTs participating.
Hays Post

Normal paper/cardboard recycling operations resume in Hays

Please be advised that normal recycling operations have resumed, and all paper/cardboard recycling goods collected by the Solid Waste Division are once again being recycled at the city’s recycling facility. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused but appreciate everyone’s patience during the downtime. City...
Hays Post

New Ellis Co. commissioners take part in first meeting

The two newest members of the Ellis County Commission took their seats on the commission this week. Commissioners Michael Berges and Nathan Leiker each won contested races in the Republican primaries in August then ran unopposed for their respective seats in the November general election. They were sworn in before...
