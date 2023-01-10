Trash, vandalism from trespassers ruining Mt. Ida’s natural beauty in Easton | Letter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Related
Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
19-year-old dies after ‘targeted’ shooting inside Pa. movie theater lobby (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The victim in the Luzerne County movie theater shooting, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, of Hazleton, died on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police say the case is now a homicide investigation. A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in a Luzerne County movie theater on Saturday evening and Pennsylvania State...
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site
SAYREVILLE, NJ – Police are investigating after a large retaining wall at the Ashland construction project on Cheesequake Road in Sayreville last week. “New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a large scale act of vandalism that occurred on Cheesequake Rd. at the Ashland Construction project in Sayreville, N.J. on January 6, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am.,” the NJSP said in a statement on Friday. “Heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road.” Anyone with The post Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bethlehem cops seek pair they say were caught on camera in connection with gas station robbery
Bethlehem police investigating a recent armed robbery at a gas station asked for the public’s help in identifying two men they say were caught on camera in connection with the crime. The police department posted Friday on its Facebook page that the holdup occurred early on the morning of...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. . . Windward Farms, located in Milford,...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Woman allegedly tossed hammer at passing cars in Palmer Township
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
Century-old Portland church will close in Slate Belt parish merger, Allentown Diocese announces
According to parish history, St. Vincent DePaul church was built in Portland almost a century ago so parishioners wouldn’t have to walk 10 miles to Bangor for Sunday Mass. But worshippers may again start making the trek by month’s end. The Diocese of Allentown on Sunday announced that...
3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
Once again a too-tall truck got stuck in a Hackettstown underpass
Despite height signs warning drivers, a truck once again got stuck in the underpass over Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, police said. The latest debacle started at about 5:30 a.m. Friday when police were called for a stuck box truck. The single-lane underpass is 10 feet 8 inches high, and a...
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
West Easton joins Easton and Wilson Borough in recent vehicle theft trend
West Easton police on Saturday reported a series of vehicle thefts in the borough. Two Kia models have been stolen, and the police department warns that vehicle thieves are exploiting a flaw in Kia and Hyundai, according to a message posted to the borough’s Facebook page. Wilson Borough last...
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 5