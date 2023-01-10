ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Trash, vandalism from trespassers ruining Mt. Ida’s natural beauty in Easton | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site

SAYREVILLE, NJ – Police are investigating after a large retaining wall at the Ashland construction project on Cheesequake Road in Sayreville last week. “New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a large scale act of vandalism that occurred on Cheesequake Rd. at the Ashland Construction project in Sayreville, N.J. on January 6, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am.,” the NJSP said in a statement on Friday. “Heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road.” Anyone with The post Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy