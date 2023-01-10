Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, of Versailles passed away at 12:30p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 17, 1970, the daughter of Ray and Jeanette Arvin Cox. She was married to George Wahl III on September 30, 1988 and he survives. Other survivors include one son Lance Cox of Versailles; two daughters Sarah Wahl and Rebecca Wahl both of Versailles; two brothers Richard Cox of Hamilton, Ohio and James Cox of Broadhead, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Wahl was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton (Ohio) High School. She was a full time Mom and Grandma and her family was first priority in her life. Joyce also enjoyed crocheting, along with keeping an eye on the political landscape in America. After raising her children, her eight grandchildren, Aiden, Braydon, Christopher, Damian, Eli, Ellie, Zoey, and Rylee became the focus of her life. Joyce was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Versailles. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13 at 11am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Carter Corbrey officiating. Burial will be in the Cliff Hill Cemetery in Versailles. Visitation will also be on Friday beginning at 9am. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

