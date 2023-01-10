Read full article on original website
William Randall Peters 67, Laurel
William Randall Peters, age 67, of Laurel, Indiana died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born October 10, 1955 in Connersville, Indiana he was the son of William C. & Gladys (Harding) Peters. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He...
Barbara “Chrissy” Dwenger, 60
Barbara “Chrissy” Dwenger, 60, of Greensburg passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born on April 7, 1962, in Bedford, Indiana the daughter of Dale and Rebecca Hanners Meadows. Chrissy was a graduate of Ivy Tech. She married John Dwenger on September 17, 2004. Chrissy worked at Gecom in Greensburg for 15 years before retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, camping and her grandkids.
Jimmie Dale Gilbert, 74, Dillsboro
Jimmie Dale Gilbert, 74, of Dillsboro passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. Jimmie was born on Saturday, November 20, 1948 in Whitesburg, Kentucky; son of Henry and Eva (Day) Gilbert. Jimmie married the love of his life, Janetta “Jan” (Lacey) Gilbert on June 5, 1970 and have been married for 52 years. Jimmie retired from Seagram’s where he worked as a machinist for 26 years. Jimmie was a member of the Dearborn Baptist Church where he was the Sunday School superintendent and church clerk. Jimmie enjoyed wood working, working on railroad models, and was known as the family handyman. He also enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, spending time outdoors, and traveling. Jimmie most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
Robert “Bob” Witsken, 84, Dillsboro
Robert “Bob” Witsken, age 84 of Dillsboro, IN passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by his wife and three daughters. Robert lived a full and happy life with the love of Jesus in his heart, was adored by his family, and loved dearly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warm smile, big hugs, and the twinkle in his crystal blue eyes will be missed more than one could imagine.
Sharon A. (Casson) Starkey, 79, Moores Hill
Sharon Ann Starkey, age 79, of Moores Hill passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Sharon was born on Sunday, January 2, 1944 in Milan, Indiana; daughter of Omer and Sadie (Shedd) Casson. She married Richard Starkey on October 31, 1964 and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2020. Sharon was a homemaker and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and fishing.
Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, Versailles
Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, of Versailles passed away at 12:30p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 17, 1970, the daughter of Ray and Jeanette Arvin Cox. She was married to George Wahl III on September 30, 1988 and he survives. Other survivors include one son Lance Cox of Versailles; two daughters Sarah Wahl and Rebecca Wahl both of Versailles; two brothers Richard Cox of Hamilton, Ohio and James Cox of Broadhead, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Wahl was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton (Ohio) High School. She was a full time Mom and Grandma and her family was first priority in her life. Joyce also enjoyed crocheting, along with keeping an eye on the political landscape in America. After raising her children, her eight grandchildren, Aiden, Braydon, Christopher, Damian, Eli, Ellie, Zoey, and Rylee became the focus of her life. Joyce was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Versailles. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13 at 11am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Carter Corbrey officiating. Burial will be in the Cliff Hill Cemetery in Versailles. Visitation will also be on Friday beginning at 9am. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Dolores J. “Toots” Enneking
Dolores J. “Toots” Enneking, 95, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Oldenburg, Indiana where she lived her entire adult life. Dolores was born on May 15, 1927 in Franklin County to Augusta (Schwegman) and Albert Knecht and was the oldest of ten siblings. After graduating high school,...
Betty Jo Mitchell, age 73 Versailles
Betty Jo Mitchell, age 73 of Versailles passed away late Monday evening at Norton King’s Daughter Hospital in Madison. Betty was born in Evansville, Indiana on August 28, 1949 the daughter of the late Clarence and Louise (Westerman) Jordan. Upon graduation of high school from Jac-Cen-Del High School Class...
John Malcolm Dunnette
John Malcolm Dunnette – dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend, veteran of the US Army, and man of faith – passed away in his sleep surrounded by his loving family at his home in Rising Sun, Indiana, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. John was born to John Hartford and...
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association sees recruitment problems across the state.
Arlene E. Wachsmann
Arlene E. Wachsmann, age 81 of Batesville, died Monday, January 10, 2023 at Margaret Mary Health. Born June 3, 1941 in Cincinnati, she is the daughter of Irene (Nee: Stahl) and William Klene. She married Ron Wachsmann July 15, 1961 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Batesville and he preceded her in death February 23, 2007. She was a long time owner of Western Auto Sales with her husband and later worked in sales for Taff Furniture before retiring. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and the Batesville Historical Society.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Edwin Hunter
Edwin Hunter, age 86 of Batesville, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Born September 26, 1936 in Franklin County Indiana, he is the son of Sarah Mae (Nee: Saylor) and Elgan Hunter. He married Marjorie Meyer July 13, 1963 at St. Anne’s Church in Hamburg. Ed served in the Air Force Reserves and was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an Indiana State Trooper 27 years before mandatory retirement and would work 10 more years with Adult Protective Services.
Jobe sworn in as Greensburg Board of Works member
Greensburg, IN — Lindsay Jobe was sworn in Tuesday night as a Greensburg Board of Works member. Jobe replaces Dea Rust, who resigned last month after she and her husband Christian moved outside the city limits. The new Board of Works member is a native of the Tree City...
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
Brian's tracking rain on the way
Check out other weather on demand: https://fox59.com/video/. Angela Answers: kNot Today, IMPD Partnering for ‘Unleashing …. Teaming up to train more K-9s to detect the chemical odor found in sim cards, cell phones and other technology. Now more than ever law enforcement can use the highly trained dogs to help them in child sexual abuse and trafficking cases. The Executive Director for kNot Today, Alyssa Van Vactor, joined FOX59 this morning along with IMPD Detective Darin Odier and K-9 Hunter with the Cybercrimes Unit to demonstrate the skills that are making waves for investigators.
