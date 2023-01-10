Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
An Electric Conversation With Jenna Davis, The Voice Of M3GAN
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Jenna Davis discusses giving M3GAN a voice, turning a Sia classic into creepy comedy gold, and the downsides of going viral. You won’t see...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2023 Return Date—Episode Guide
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans need not worry, the much-loved soap will be back on screens in 2023.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Alex May Have Finally Gone Too Far — ‘It’s Time to Grow Up’
While we’ve been focused on Kate, Marlena and Kayla dying on Days of Our Lives, it looks like there may be one more casualty of Orpheus and Kristen’s machinations than we thought. Because Alex’s relationship with Stephanie may be about to crash and burn on the runway before it ever really took off.
Elite Daily
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Her Touching IG Included A Tennis Update
Naomi Osaka has a baby on board! On Jan. 11, the tennis star revealed on social media that she’s expecting her first child. She shared a photo carousel on Instagram that featured an ultrasound of her baby and a heartfelt note about the surprising news. By the sound of it, Osaka is already gearing up to be an iconic tennis mom.
Elite Daily
Taylor's First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero” Put A Twist On The Hit
Despite the exhausting controversy surrounding The Eras Tour, it seems Taylor Swift is ready to get back on stage. Since her late-night gem Midnights released last fall, the singer had yet to perform any tracks from the album. However, that all changed when she made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s latest concert and performed “Anti-Hero” for the first time. Honestly, only Swift could pull off a stunt like this.
Elite Daily
Why Bruno Mars Just Entered The Miley & Liam Conversation
Miley Cyrus has officially kicked off her new era. On Friday, Jan. 13, the star gave fans a preview of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by dropping the record’s first single, “Flowers.” The track is an empowering breakup anthem in which Cyrus tells her ex that she’s better off on her own. After looking closely at the song’s lyrics, fans think they’ve found a few hints that “Flowers” could be about Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Surprisingly, one of them involves Bruno Mars.
Elite Daily
An International Film Beat Out Rihanna, Taylor, & Gaga For A Golden Globe
When Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga are all nominated in an award show category, you know it’s a tough race. At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, the three superstar artists were all nominated for Best Song. But, the song “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR wound up taking home the prize. Based on the huge fandom the song and the movie have built, it’s no surprise.
Elite Daily
Why Zendaya Wasn't At The Golden Globes To Accept Her Award
Zendaya just won her first Golden Globe Award, but the Euphoria star wasn’t at the awards show on Jan. 10, 2023 to make an acceptance speech. Naturally, fans were wondering why she wasn’t there. The star, who received her first Golden Globe nomination and win for her role...
Elite Daily
Breaking Down The Latest Engagement Trends
Today’s couples aren’t interested in paint-by-numbers proposals and engagements, according to a new OnePoll survey conducted on behalf of Minted. While some traditions remain — like asking for a parent’s blessing, getting down on one knee, and succumbing to the romance of the holiday season — others are being tossed aside in favor of more personalized, unique touches. Those include non-traditional rings and intimate, surprise proposals. Overall, people seem to want their proposals to make them feel like one in a million — just the way you do when you finally find your person.
Elite Daily
Everything To Know About A Potential Willow Season 2 So Far
The original 1988 Willow movie was the last of a small stream of high-fantasy feature films that ranged from the widely-panned Legend starring Tom Cruise to the timeless classic The Princess Bride. Disney+’s attempt to revive the Willow franchise marks one of the few attempts to revive films from that era. And with the Season 1 finale setting up a Willow Season 2, the story doesn’t look to be over yet.
Elite Daily
Is Shakira's Shady New Bop About Her Ex? The Lyrics Are Heated
Shakira’s new song has gone viral. On Jan. 11, the star dropped the track “BZRP Music Sessions #53” in collaboration with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap. Since the lyrics detail a messy breakup, fans naturally can’t help but wonder whether they were inspired by Shakira’s split from Gerard Piqué.
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Showcased 2 Big Winter Trends
Selena Gomez is up for her very first Golden Globe award, and whether or not she comes and gets it, she hit up the red carpet with a glam gown that plays into two of winter 2023’s biggest style trends. Selena Gomez’s 2023 Golden Globes dress served major Bridgerton vibes, and it’s a totally unexpected look for the star.
Beastie Boys Exhibit is a Trove of Handwritten Lyrics, Ripped Shirts and the 808 Drum Machine
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. There’s something startling about Los Angeles’ Beastie Boys exhibit. It feels like walking into someone’s bedroom or sneaking into a green room while the band’s on stage, except the dirty t-shirts, the scuffed posters on the walls, and the worn cassette tapes are behind glass cases. And instead of a tiny, dimly lit room, where most of this stuff was found, you’re in a 4000-square foot gallery filled with light and pristine white walls where Beastie boy artifacts...
Elite Daily
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship On IG
One month after her cover story for Essence’s Black Love issue, Lori Harvey seems to have found a new partner just in time for her birthday. On Jan. 13, aka Harvey’s b-day, she and Damson Idris seemingly confirmed their relationship in a flirty Instagram story, where Idris kissed Harvey’s cheek.
Elite Daily
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Announced Their Engagement With A Sweet IG
Don’t tell Neil Lane, but Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are officially engaged after over two years of dating. The couple announced the exciting milestone on Jan. 13, posting a shared Instagram with several photos from their engagement photoshoot. Viall and Joy captioned the sentimental moment, “For the rest...
Elite Daily
Universal Is Opening A Halloween Horror Nights Experience In Vegas
When it comes to Halloween, Universal Studios dominates. Fans wait all year for Halloween Horror Nights to make announcements for their upcoming haunted house themes and scare zones. For 2023’s event, Universal Studios has already announced that there will be a house inspired by the TV show Chucky, but a murderous doll isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to in the future. The company also announced that there will be a Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights park in Las Vegas coming soon as well — and it’ll be open year-round.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
Elite Daily
Former Queen Of Instagram Selena Gomez Is Back On Instagram
After taking a five-year hiatus from Instagram to prioritize her mental health, Selena Gomez revealed on Jan. 11 that she has returned to the platform. The Only Murders In The Building star made the announcement casually by sharing a series of bathroom selfies. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” Gomez captioned her post.
Elite Daily
The First Look At Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Hits Different
Rihanna is about to make 2023 her year. On Friday, Jan. 13, the “Lift Me Up” singer dropped a preview of her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and it’s everything. You definitely won’t want to miss when Rihanna takes the stage on Feb. 12 because it looks like she has a few surprises up her sleeve.
