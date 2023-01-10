Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
WSAZ
“It was shocking,” neighbor reacts to deadly Sunday fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hours after a deadly Sunday morning fire broke out on the 2600 block of Harvey Road, Huntington fire officials are still investigating the cause. Joan Cotton lives down the road from the scene and said the intense smell of smoke caught her off guard as she was taking a family member to work.
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
q95fm.net
Huntington Police Looking For Missing Woman
The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. The Huntington Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 40 year old Brenda Lee Walker. Walker was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area. She is described as standing...
Father of missing West Virginia girl sentenced for assaulting his mother
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment. Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years […]
Police in West Virginia seeking car break-in suspect
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins: The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in […]
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Man arrested in Ohio for threatening school staff
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff. According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation. JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been […]
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
WSAZ
Driver killed after crashing into tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff
A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/11/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ricky Wood, 66, of Oakhill WV, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
