The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 23 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,098-square-foot home on Huntington Road in Hadley that sold for $360,000.
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 186 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,762-square-foot home on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge that sold for $385,000.
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Berkshire Avenue Sunday morning after a car crashed into a pole and tree.
HOLYOKE – The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate-391 bridge that leads to downtown for six months to complete construction. The closure will begin on Jan. 17 and will take place on both sides of the highway. It will detour traffic from the bridge leading that leads to the High Street exit, state officials said.
A condo in Springfield that sold for $83,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 90 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $287,553, $183 per square foot.
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
UNION, Conn — Multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east in Union resulted in closures and delays Saturday morning. I-84 east in Union was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exits 73-74. FOX61 went to the scene and saw smoke coming from a tractor-trailer....
Trevor Wood, West Springfield DPW deputy director of operations, tries to repair vandalism to the locking mechanism of a gate blocking a road in the Bear Hole area off of Morgan Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/13/2023Get Photo. 3 / 5. Illegal dumping in West Springfield. A trail camera...
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department said Jan. 9 it had identified two men dumping mattresses and other items at the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, a 1,400-acre conservation area, after a trail camera captured their actions. In a post on its Facebook page, police shared the photos...
SOUTHWICK — As the new year moves forward and boards and committees begin reviewing items that may end up on the Annual Town Meeting warrant this May, the Planning Board will begin reviewing a proposed bylaw on Tuesday that would formally allow Airbnb-style rentals in Southwick. An item on...
If you were stuck in traffic on I-84 East near the Massachusetts border Saturday, you weren't alone. Union Fire officials say crews were on scene for several hours after a car and tractor-trailer collided sometime in the morning. The tractor-trailer caught fire as a result of the accident and was...
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Report On The Meeting Of The Town Services And Outreach Committee Meeting, January 12, 2023. The meeting was held on Zoom and was recorded. Councilors: Anika Lopes (Chair, District 4), Dorothy Pam (District 3), Ana Devlin Gauthier (District 5), Andy Steinberg (at large). Absent: Shalini Bahl-Milne (District 5) Staff: Amy...
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
