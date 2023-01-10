ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke I-391 bridge to be closed for 6 months in both directions

HOLYOKE – The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate-391 bridge that leads to downtown for six months to complete construction. The closure will begin on Jan. 17 and will take place on both sides of the highway. It will detour traffic from the bridge leading that leads to the High Street exit, state officials said.
HOLYOKE, MA
West Springfield battles Bear Hole dumping

Trevor Wood, West Springfield DPW deputy director of operations, tries to repair vandalism to the locking mechanism of a gate blocking a road in the Bear Hole area off of Morgan Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/13/2023Get Photo. 3 / 5. Illegal dumping in West Springfield. A trail camera...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Tractor Trailer Accident, Fire Snarls Traffic on I-84 in Union

If you were stuck in traffic on I-84 East near the Massachusetts border Saturday, you weren't alone. Union Fire officials say crews were on scene for several hours after a car and tractor-trailer collided sometime in the morning. The tractor-trailer caught fire as a result of the accident and was...
UNION, CT
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors

SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
SHREWSBURY, MA
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
