Mom Shows Toddler Her Wedding Video and She’s Completely Enamored

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You never know how much toddlers are truly understanding about the world around them. Sometimes they seem like old souls, tuned into everything, while other times they seem totally unaware of anything besides stuff a 2-year-old thinks about. But a lot of the time, they'll surprise you.

Like the toddler in this video from @afashionnerd . Her mom decided to show her the video of her wedding to the toddler for the first time ever. She wasn't sure how her daughter would react, or if she would be bored. But not only was the little girl completely entertained by the video, she was 100% emotionally engaged.

View the original article to see embedded media.

So sweet! Wonder what made her cry so much...was it just seeing all her loved ones together in one place? Maybe on some level she realized the gravity of what was happening.



"We showed Ryder our wedding video," the mom wrote. "She sat there and watched the entire thing, and it's long. She got super emotional. She's a very connected soul. I love how sensitive she is. So sweet. She's amazing. She's Aquarius."

You never know what's going to move a toddler in a certain way. They could decide to walk away, or scream, or laugh, or any number of things. But this little toddler watched with so much empathy that she broke right down!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.