Moench: Bridgewater Has Bright Future in 2023

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Bridgewater Township is in good hands, with more good things on the way in 2023, according to Mayor Matthew Moench.

Moench gave his annual state of the township address at the Bridgewater council reorganization meeting Jan. 5.

"I've gone to a lot of reorganization meetings," said Moench, a former Bridgewater councilman who has served as mayor since 2020. "We have a great success story we can tell, and build on traditions for years and years."

He congratulated Michael Kirsh on being chosen earlier that evening as the new council president.

"He has so many ideas, and is so conscientious," said Moench. "He will do an amazing job."

He also said that Timothy Ring will do well as the council’s new vice president, and that Ring’s promotion three years after both he and Kirsh were sworn in, and after Moench had become mayor, brings things "full circle."

Moench said he is lucky enough to call the council members his friends, friends who could also tell others when they are wrong and "help people become better leaders."

He also spoke of investing in infrastructure, and monitoring development, to keep the township safe.

“We’ve done that,” said Moench.

He added that town officials will also continue to deliver needed services to Bridgewater residents, while building on being part of the Bridgewater community, with events such as holiday lightings and the like.

But, he said, the suburbs in New Jersey’s 500-plus municipalities are “under attack” from the threat of overdevelopment.

“We have the right to determine what we want our town to look like,” said Moench.

For Bridgewater, that was a specific reference to the proposed Center of Excellence expansion that would have included a hotel, supermarket, apartment units and more, which the township managed to renegotiate in June to keep the COE as a center for research and development with minimal retail and no apartment units.

“We were able to deliver that with the council and hundreds of members of the public,” he said.

He also vowed to continue the fight against overdevelopment, especially in the courts, while working for smart development and within the township’s master plan.

“We know what we do want,” said Moench.

He said the township zoning and planning boards will put applicants through their paces, as the township’s “first line of defense” to stand up and tell developers no if it is warranted.

Moench then focused on Bridgewater’s continuing road repair project, and how many municipal roads back in 2020 had been in “complete disrepair.” Since then, he said, more than 140 roads have been restored through an ambitious road plan supported by the council, and worked on “tirelessly” by township engineer Bill Burr and municipal services director Thomas Genova.

Moench explained how the municipal tax levy has also not increased in the past three years, keeping the township affordable, and he gave thanks to financial counsel Joe Sarno for that.

He then said that, as mayor, his number one job is to provide for public safety.

Moench said the ranks of the township’s police, fire and emergency services are filled with “dozens of selfless volunteers” who protect Bridgewater residents and their families, including his own.

“If we’re not safe, we can’t enjoy our quality of life,” said the mayor.

He called the Bridgewater Police Department “one of the absolute best in the state,” and said that police chief John Mitzak and the administration hold officers to the highest standards. He also thanked Jamie Edwards, who oversees the township’s Office of Emergency Management.

Moench also spoke about the upcoming initiation of Bridgewater’s SHIELD program, which will have dedicated resources and will allow for “true community policing” and improved police/resident relations, while also bringing the police department into the future.

“All six of us are committed to following through on our promises,” he said of himself and the council.

He thanked township administrator Michael Pappas, as well as his wife and children.

“They still it’s cute I’m mayor,” said Moench of his son and daughters.

He said it takes sacrifices to do some of the things required in municipal administration, including meetings and other activities, and admitted he wouldn’t be able to do it without his family’s support.

Lastly, Moench thanked everyone present in the council chambers that evening.

“I hope everyone has a fantastic, happy and healthy 2023,” said Moench.



