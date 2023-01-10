ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Moench: Bridgewater Has Bright Future in 2023

By Audrey Blumberg
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Bridgewater Township is in good hands, with more good things on the way in 2023, according to Mayor Matthew Moench.

Moench gave his annual state of the township address at the Bridgewater council reorganization meeting Jan. 5.

"I've gone to a lot of reorganization meetings," said Moench, a former Bridgewater councilman who has served as mayor since 2020. "We have a great success story we can tell, and build on traditions for years and years."

He congratulated Michael Kirsh on being chosen earlier that evening as the new council president.

"He has so many ideas, and is so conscientious," said Moench. "He will do an amazing job."

He also said that Timothy Ring will do well as the council’s new vice president, and that Ring’s promotion three years after both he and Kirsh were sworn in, and after Moench had become mayor, brings things "full circle."

Moench said he is lucky enough to call the council members his friends, friends who could also tell others when they are wrong and "help people become better leaders."

He also spoke of investing in infrastructure, and monitoring development, to keep the township safe.

“We’ve done that,” said Moench.

He added that town officials will also continue to deliver needed services to Bridgewater residents, while building on being part of the Bridgewater community, with events such as holiday lightings and the like.

But, he said, the suburbs in New Jersey’s 500-plus municipalities are “under attack” from the threat of overdevelopment.

“We have the right to determine what we want our town to look like,” said Moench.

For Bridgewater, that was a specific reference to the proposed Center of Excellence expansion that would have included a hotel, supermarket, apartment units and more, which the township managed to renegotiate in June to keep the COE as a center for research and development with minimal retail and no apartment units.

“We were able to deliver that with the council and hundreds of members of the public,” he said.

He also vowed to continue the fight against overdevelopment, especially in the courts, while working for smart development and within the township’s master plan.

“We know what we do want,” said Moench.

He said the township zoning and planning boards will put applicants through their paces, as the township’s “first line of defense” to stand up and tell developers no if it is warranted.

Moench then focused on Bridgewater’s continuing road repair project, and how many municipal roads back in 2020 had been in “complete disrepair.” Since then, he said, more than 140 roads have been restored through an ambitious road plan supported by the council, and worked on “tirelessly” by township engineer Bill Burr and municipal services director Thomas Genova.

Moench explained how the municipal tax levy has also not increased in the past three years, keeping the township affordable, and he gave thanks to financial counsel Joe Sarno for that.

He then said that, as mayor, his number one job is to provide for public safety.

Moench said the ranks of the township’s police, fire and emergency services are filled with “dozens of selfless volunteers” who protect Bridgewater residents and their families, including his own.

“If we’re not safe, we can’t enjoy our quality of life,” said the mayor.

He called the Bridgewater Police Department “one of the absolute best in the state,” and said that police chief John Mitzak and the administration hold officers to the highest standards. He also thanked Jamie Edwards, who oversees the township’s Office of Emergency Management.

Moench also spoke about the upcoming initiation of Bridgewater’s SHIELD program, which will have dedicated resources and will allow for “true community policing” and improved police/resident relations, while also bringing the police department into the future.

“All six of us are committed to following through on our promises,” he said of himself and the council.

He thanked township administrator Michael Pappas, as well as his wife and children.

“They still it’s cute I’m mayor,” said Moench of his son and daughters.

He said it takes sacrifices to do some of the things required in municipal administration, including meetings and other activities, and admitted he wouldn’t be able to do it without his family’s support.

Lastly, Moench thanked everyone present in the council chambers that evening.

“I hope everyone has a fantastic, happy and healthy 2023,” said Moench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gq37p_0k9dnQox00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Bernardsville: New Look at Committees

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - A new year brings a fresh look at the borough's committees, commissions and their missions. Council member Al Ribiero explained that a sub committee had been reviewing this topic and distributed a summary of suggestions to Council members. Currently the borough has close to 160 appointments spead amongst 19 current committees along with sub and special committees. Mayor Canose said this was meant to enhance communications between committees and reduce overlap. "Some are working on similar issues, some can accomplishment more together and it requires a lot of volunteers, which are getting hard to find," she said. The draft would...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - As a Ridgewood High School graduate, Deputy Mayor Pam Perron has passion not only for the current generation of residents, but those who will live in the village decades from now. Founder of the League of Women Voters' Observer Corps, she decided to run for office following a long career in public service. Following her time walking the halls of RHS, she attended University of Colorado at Boulder as a language major where she thought she was going to move to France thinking, “I’ll meet some sexy Frenchman and never come back, and I will live in Europe...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Republicans Recognize Their 2022 Volunteer of the Year

RAHWAY, NJ — The chairman of the Rahway Republicans, Patrick Cassio, reached out to TAPinto Rahway recently with some end-of-the-year news. The Rahway Republicans recently held their annual Christmas party at Nancy's Townehouse, at which time they also recognized their 2022 Volunteer of the Year. The 2022 honoree was Maricela Escobales, a committee member of the Rahway Republicans and an active participant in all the group's many events throughout the year. Among other activities, Escobales played a consistent and energetic role in the Rahway Republicans' efforts to support the congressional campaign of Tom Kean Jr., who defeated Democrat Tom Malinowski in November and recently assumed his seat in...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Survey: Should the Town Council Vote to Approve the Ordinance Making the Mayor's Position Full-Time?

WAYNE, NJ – The Township Council approved the introduction of an ordinance that will change the mayor’s position in Wayne from part-time to full-time in their January 4 meeting. This upcoming, January 18 meeting, the council will decide whether to approve this and officially hand Mayor Chris Vergano a full-time gig with all the municipal government benefits that the other full-time employees of the town enjoy. His salary will go from his part-time stipend of $18,750 to $140,000 per year. TAPinto Wayne has begun a poll to learn Wayne’s response. The poll quite simply asks one question: “Should the Town Council...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Letter from Hawthorne Mayor Lane

Dear Resident, Last Saturday the Hawthorne Green Team conducted a polystyrene drive at the Hawthorne Memorial Pool and Recreation Complex.  Again, another successful event; there were 119 car loads dropped off, resulting in 112 bags of polystyrene.  The polystyrene will be recycled for other purposes at Poly Molding which is located in Haskell, New Jersey. Many volunteers helped to make this a success, and I want to thank Hawthorne Environmental Commission/Green Team Chair, Rayna Laiosa, as well as Vice Chair Mary Mahon, Hawthorne Recycling Coordinator Maureen Cook, Borough DPW employees Paul Rainey, Linda Boonstra, and Christopher Tamburro, Deputy Registrar Phyllis Wooldridge,...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Celebrates Birthday of Rancocas Greenway Visionary Barbara Rich

MOORESTOWN, NJ — The Burlington County community came together this week to celebrate the birthday of Barbara Rich, a dedicated environmentalist who has spent more than 60 years advocating for the protection of Burlington County's natural environment and wildlife.  Rich, a longtime Moorestown resident, is the co-founder of the Rancocas Conservancy Land Trust for the Rancocas Creek watershed, and was also instrumental in Burlington County's vision for the Rancocas Greenway, a collection of more than 1,200 acres of preserved open space and parklands along the Rancocas Creek.  Last September, Burlington County opened the first 4-mile segment of the Rancocas Greenway Trail envisioned to someday...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Longtime Community Activist to Serve as Chair of Craig Guy for County Executive Campaign

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Florence Holmes, a prominent community leader and advocate in Jersey City, will serve as Chairwoman of Craig Guy's campaign for Hudson County Executive. Throughout her long organizing work, Florence has headed block associations in her neighborhood, and works at the Bethune Community Center. She also partnered closely with Guy on community policing programs in Jersey City. Florence’s daughter operates a 501(c)(3) that works to feed the needy in Jersey City and Bayonne, and has also partnered with the county on numerous food insecurity programs.  “I’m so honored to be taking on this role and to be working with my...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Town Council Members Discuss New Business for 2023 at January Reorganization Meeting

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – At the re-organization meeting of Phillipsburg Town Council, January 4, 2023, most council members used the new business and open time portions of their time to outline their 2023 goals, concerns and focus for the year. We’re recapping the priorities mentioned during the meeting only.   Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. Piazza under new business addressed three topics. Parking, Towing services and marijuana taxes. Initially asking these be broken down on the bills list by line item, the Business Administrator noted that revenue is not part of the bills list. However, the town CFO could provide a revenue breakdown for him...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Chris Bollwage Presents State of the City Address

Elizabeth, NJ - This week the City of Elizabeth’s mayor, Chris Bollwage presented the annual State of the City Address.  In his address, Mayor Bollwage discussed the city’s accomplishments over the last year. Some of the highlights included: 27 firefighters were hired at the beginning of last year and ten more will join the ranks later this month. Trinitas was named a 2022 Leader in Obstetrics & Gynecology by Healthgrades, and the School of Nursing was recognized as a Center of Excellence for the fourth consecutive time. New traffic lights on Third Avenue at South/Reid Streets, Grove Street, and West End Avenue, reducing traffic...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford's Equity and Inclusivity Committee & Survey

CRANFORD, NJ - This week Bernie interviews member from Cranford's Equity and Inclusivity Initiative about their work and current survey. Members of the E & I Initiative in the interview are Police Chief Ryan Greco, Sherry Williams, Rev. Alfred Brown of the First Baptist Church, Superintendent Scott Rubin, Ed.D., Dr. Christopher Chapman Legal Redress Officer of the Roselle Chapter of the NAACP, and Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty. The Equity and Inclusivity Initiative, a 501c3 organization, started in Cranford in the wake of George Floyd's murder. "At its core it seeks to determine where we are now," said Ruben, "and where we would like to be in five years" regarding Cranford's status as an inclusive and equitable community.  Chapman and Greco both commented on how the purpose of the committee is not to speak about the issues with only like-minded people, but to involve all ideas in the discussion. The Initiative has released a community survey that will help them create a strategic plan for the coming years with community input. Anonymity of all participants will be protected, according to the survey's introduction, and consists of 20 questions.  To listen to the interview, check out this week's Cranford Radio.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Seeks Grant for Dell Ave Park Upgrades

ROXBURY, NJ – The township has applied for a grant of up to $100,000 to fund proposed renovations at Dell Avenue Park in Kenvil. The Roxbury Mayor and Council, at a recent meeting, authorized Roxbury Township Manager John Shepherd to apply for the state grant. If approved, the grant would come from the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA). Roxbury would use the funds to conduct a “traditional playground renovation” at the park, improve the park’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance features, install new fencing and apply new “fall surface material,” according to a memo from Shepherd to the mayor and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Council Reorganization: Matthews Again President; Laiosa Takes VP Role

HAWTHORNE, NJ - Rayna Laiosa was selected as vice president of the council as she begins her fourth year on the dais, along with Frank Matthews selected as president, continuing in his role from 2022. Both were elected among their council peers at the January 4 Borough Council reorganization meeting. With no election for council members in the fall of 2022, all members for the council and the mayor remain intact. According to the history of the current government on HawthorneNJ.org, "Since 1990, the Borough of Hawthorne has operated under a Mayor - Council form of government, ..., with a charter approved by...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth David Brearley Update-Class of 2024 News

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Jeremy Davies, Principal of David Brearley Middle High School. Hi Parents/Guardians of Brearley Juniors, Post-secondary planning and programming for Brearley's Class of 2024 ramps up as we head into the second half of Junior year: • College Admissions Game. January 17, 18, or 19 via PE class. Juniors will engage with our HS counselors for this interactive simulation where they take on the role of a college admissions counselor, reviewing transcripts and tests scores of hypothetical students. The game is always a favorite with Brearley students and allows them to see themselves as the prospective college...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Learn More About CDBG Funding at Virtual Hearing on January 26

HOBOKEN, NJ -  Hoboken officials have announced that the first of two virtual public hearings in connection with the City's application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 4:00 p.m. The City’s CDBG allocation for FY 2023 is estimated to be $1 million, to be used for assisting persons with low to moderate incomes, addressing urgent needs, and other purposes.    To learn more or to participate, go to https://www.hobokennj.gov/resources/community-development-block-grant-program.  If you wish to attend the public hearing and require an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation to participate, you can call (201) 420-2000 Ext. 3001 prior to the meeting.    Written comments may be directed to Director of Community Development Chris Brown at 94 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 or via email at cbrown@hobokennj.gov.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne BOE Meeting Venue Changes Revert to Original - Will Be Voted on Again

WAYNE, NJ – After the school board voted to pass the BOE meeting schedule during their re-organization meeting last week, a change was made and communicated with the town through TAPinto Wayne. The changes, however, were not communicated with the board members and long-time Trustee Cathy Kazan called new President Don Pavlak out and the end result was that the changes were scrapped – at least for now. At issue was the moving of some of the Board of Ed meetings to larger venues, like the auditorium of Wayne Hills High School. Kazan voiced two concerns, one about the process followed to...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park accepts safety award from NJ Intergovernmental Insurance Fund

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The New Jersey Intergovernmental Insurance Fund (NJIIF) has awarded the City of Asbury Park with its yearly safety incentive program award recognizing the municipality for its efforts to create and maintain a safe environment for its employees, volunteers, residents and visitors.  Along with the award the city received a $1,000 incentive in recognition of its safety efforts and contributions to the New Jersey Intergovernmental Insurance Fund.  Ezio Altamura of GJEM Division of Otterstedt Insurance Agency and Eric Nemeth, a Hackensack based attorney, presented the mayor and city council with a plaque during Wednesday night’s council meeting.  Since 2017 the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Commissioners Pass Ordinance to Restructure the Township’s Fire Department

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Board of Commissioners voted on an ordinance to restructure their fire department during the Tuesday, Jan. 3 public meeting. Many members of Nutley’s Fire Department were present for the meeting including Fire Chief Paul Cafone. The Board approved Ordinance No. 3507 which amends and revises Chapter 57 “Fire Department'' of the Township Code. Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco introduced the new ordinance during the Dec. 20 public meeting. The main difference in this updated ordinance, changes the position of the fire chief from volunteer to a full-time paid position. In addition to putting the fire chief on the...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town of Newton Welcomes Dogs to New Park

NEWTON, NJ—The Town of Newton let the dogs in on Friday, January 13, when they opened the new dog park amenity located at the end of South “This dog park, which is open to all Sussex County residents, will be a great community space for fun and entertainment for years to come,” Town Manager, Thomas S Russo Jr said.Park Drive.  The dog park has two sections, a small dog area of 5,100 square feet and the large dog area of 21,000 square feet. The project was $45,000, funded by Newton taxpayers. Russo thanked all who contributed to bringing the dog park to...
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

How to Treat PFAS in Ridgewood’s Water Before System-Wide Treatment Starts

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Local water utilities in northern New Jersey continue to struggle with the infrastructure and cost requirements to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water. This week, the council introduced ordinances to appropriate over $60 million for treatment plants that would remove the pollutants, but completely safe drinking water is still several years away. While the projects are sent out to bid, contractors are hired and construction begins, many residents are looking for temporary solutions. Those with children are particularly concerned, since low levels of water pollutants at home and school can have an outsized impact on smaller...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Residents Whisper About Past Events as Former Fire Chief Emerge Faces Awaits Court Date

NUTLEY, NJ - In December, a sting was set up by OBL Nation involving a person described as a 14-year-old boy to capture child predators. The case resulted in the group recording Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola describing his desire to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old. There was no 14-year-old, the fire chief went to the Walmart in North Bergen and instead met the OBL Nation video crew instead, who then recorded the entire incident up to Meola being met by police outside Petracco's deli.  The YouTube Channel, OBL NATION describe themselves as "Catching Online Predators Nationwide!" Their sting was streamed live Tuesday night Dec. 6...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy