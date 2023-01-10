Read full article on original website
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
Dragon Steven Bartlett pledges £100,000 to community lending platform
The community lending platform JustLend has caught the eye of technology entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den celebrity Steven Bartlett. He offered £100,000 for a 10% stake to the start-up’s co-founder Craig Smith in the second episode of the new season of BBC One’s Dragons’ Den, which aired at 8pm on Thursday 12 January.
Bold Penguin Expands Customer Success And Operations Leadership Team
Bold Penguin, a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying small commercial insurance, has announced Dan Brown as Vice President of Operations, Agency Partners and Nate Walsh as Vice President of Operations, Exchange. Founded in 2016 for insurance agents and by insurance agents, Bold Penguin is leading the charge...
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Insurance technology company Joyn Insurance announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a $17.7 million Series A funding round led by OMERS Ventures with participation from Avanta Ventures, ManchesterStory, Cohen Circle, SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in July 2021, Joyn Insurance integrates insurance, data and technology...
Danish neobank raises EUR 12 million to expand business lending and platform development
Kompasbank, the youngest bank in Denmark, raised EUR 12 million in new funding. The SME focused neobank has now raised more than EUR 40 million in capital since receiving the banking licence from the Danish FSA in March 2021. kompasbank, the Danish neobank dedicated to help small and medium-sized businesses,...
Chargebee Recognised as a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription & Usage Management Applications 2022
Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, has announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The IDC MarketScape report called out several strengths of Chargebee’s offerings, including innovation,...
Five Years On and 60% of Consumers Still Don’t Understand What Open Banking is
Five years on from the launch of Open Banking in the UK1, NTT DATA UK&I has today released new research insights into UK consumers’ understanding of Open Banking. The research revealed the majority of UK citizens (58%) still don’t understand what it is, while data security and trust is still an issue, with just 16% of consumers believing it is completely safe. These statistics reveal that even though Open Banking is rapidly growing in the UK, with neobanks and fintechs becoming established players in recent years, there are still concrete concerns from consumers that prevent it from reaching its full potential.
Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) Became Binance’s Channel Partner via Binance Pay
Binance has launched an option for its account holders to pay for goods and services through Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) in Binance Pay. The partnership enables the account holders to pay for goods and services directly from their Binance crypto-accounts in fiat currency. Payments are made without fees. At the...
FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
