A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—The Last Of Us, Night Court, That '90s Show
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 15, to Thursday, January 19. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Last Of Us (HBO, Sunday, 9...
A.V. Club
Forspoken's demo is great, even if the game itself might not be
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. It’s not hard...
A.V. Club
Disney is bringing back Phineas & Ferb with creator Dan Povenmire
Some welcome news out of Disney’s session at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour today, as the entertainment giant announced that it’s bringing back long-running and beloved kids cartoon Phineas & Ferb for 40 more episodes, under the eye of series co-creator Dan Povenmire. Originally airing...
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 13, to Sunday, January 15. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. It’s the beginning of the end for M. Night Shyamalan’s...
A.V. Club
Netflix consciously decouples from Uncoupled
Netflix killed off yet another show last night, tossing the body of Neil Patrick Harris’ single-season series Uncoupled onto its ever-growing pile of bodies. This is per Variety, which reports that the streamer is opting not to go forward with a second season of the series, which was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. The show starred Harris (in his second major TV role for Netflix, after starring in the TV adaptation of A Series Of Unfortunate Events) as Michael Lawson, a guy whose “perfect life” is ruined when his partner (Tuc Watkins) decides to leave him after 17 years together.
A.V. Club
Kal-El no: James Gunn debunks Jacob Elordi Superman casting rumors
Following the announcement that the next DC Superman movie would follow a younger version of the hero rather than Henry Cavill’s iteration, writer and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter to offer an update on the project. The director of The Suicide Squad was quick to debunk a fan rumor that Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame would take up the cape.
A.V. Club
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.
A.V. Club
TNT refused to air the already-finished final season of Snowpiercer
Well, this is just getting goddamn ridiculous at this point: Deadline reports that yet another network has decided to shitcan one of its shows, after already filming an entire season of it, with news breaking today that the fourth season of Snowpiercer won’t be airing on TNT. (Which, shock of shocks, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, bold pioneers in the “paying creative people to make something and then not bothering to air it” sciences.)
A.V. Club
2022 was a year of squandered IP—will 2023 be any better?
Looking back at the films of 2022, one recurring trend seemed to cycle through over and over: the excitement for a new project in a series we loved, followed by mounting trepidation as bad reviews rolled in, and finally the first-hand disappointment of actually seeing that subpar film. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
