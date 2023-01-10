Read full article on original website
Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence
Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident
A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
Police looking for information on catalytic converter theft
Wellsboro, Pa. — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man's SUV in Tioga County, and police are now looking for information. State police at Mansfield say they received a report on Jan. 12 that someone removed a catalytic converter from the victim's 2007 Ford Expedition while it was parked on his property on Austin Road in Charleston Township. Police say the theft occurred approximately one to two months ago. The catalytic converter is worth $400. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-662-2151.
Two Salamanca Residents Arrested
Two Salamanca residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon. At 3:51, Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony grand larceny and arrested 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye on five outstanding bench warrants. Deven and Elise were held for arraignment in city court.
Woman seriously injured in two-car accident, man faces DWI, vehicle assault charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Gowanda man is facing multiple charges after a two-car motor vehicle accident that left one driver injured. At approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street where, they say, a two-car motor vehicle accident was reported with injuries. Police say […]
Area Man Accused of DUI After Colliding Head-On With Guide Rail on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested following a DUI-related crash in Snyder Township on Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 on State Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known 27-year-old...
Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation
Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
Cuba Man Charged in August Assault
A Cuba man was charged with assault with a weapon in Bolivar on Saturday. New York State Police charged 26-year-old Wade D. Wilkinson with assault with intent to cause physical injury. The charge stems from an incident reported on August 11 of last year. He was issued an appearance ticket...
Police Seek Information About Firing of Gunshots in Olean
OLEAN, NY — Police are seeking information about reports of gun shots that were fired Friday morning. According to an Olean Police Department Facebook post, police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired on the 300 block of Irving Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area, and no possible victims have come forward. The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the unit at 7i6-376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
Bradford Man Charged with Arson
A Bradford man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at the High Rise. According to a criminal complaint, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the High Rise shortly after 1 AM Thursday for a report of a resident intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside their apartment. The maintenance man reportedly put out the fire while officers and firemen were on their way.
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
Bradford Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence
A Bradford man has been sentenced for domestic violence. On Thursday, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was sentenced to 90 months to 180 months in state prison and 2 years consecutive probation as well as necessary treatment, restitution for medical expenses due to the assault, and other terms. Aponte was convicted of...
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
