Saint Louis, MO

Find Uterine Fibroid Relief at Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy

ST. LOUIS — At MINT, the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy, there is hope for getting relief from uterine fibroid. These types of growth are mostly benign, but are one of the hardest things to deal with for women, and they affect black women more often. They are bothersome and cause more bleeding, which is life interrupting. If you have them, make an appointment today to see how MINT can come up with a treatment plan.
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Prados for only $25

ST. LOUIS — They have traditional Mexican dishes but with a twist! Prados does things right, they bring on new items for each season, so we get the best tasting dishes! The winter menu is a must-try! Be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25 to Prados.
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen

Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer. Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen. Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer. Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in...
Cardinals Care 2023 Winter Warm-up happening Sunday, Jan. 15

The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, now in its 26th year, continues on Sunday, January 15. This is the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year. Cardinals Care 2023 Winter Warm-up happening Sunday, …. The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, now in its 26th year, continues on Sunday, January 15. This is the...
Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night

There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night. Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night. There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St....
St. Louis Symphony to preform

Kevin McBeth director of the St. Louis Symphony in Unison Chorus. Kevin McBeth director of the St. Louis Symphony in Unison Chorus. Two women continue searching for solutions after …. Nearly a year has passed since numerous people overdosed on drugs in the Central West End. One suspect charged, 4...
Breezy and cloudy Sunday, showers expected by Monday

ST. LOUIS – It’s not as cold Sunday morning. Breezy south winds are increasing and clouds throughout the day, with temperature highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The next system moves in late Sunday night and through Monday, bringing rain and a few storms on MLK Day.
History making night for the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues honored the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis on Friday night. The St. Louis Blues honored the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis on Friday night.
One Illinois sheriff refuses to enforce assault weapons ban

One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies say they will not enforce the new law, saying it's unconstitutional. One Illinois sheriff refuses to enforce assault weapons …. One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies...
