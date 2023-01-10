ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Professional Hockey Legend Back In Buffalo, New York

Most sports teams look forward to being back home in front of their home crowd. The Buffalo Sabres may be looking to get back on the road for a reset after losing their last few games on home ice. The Sabres, who have been hot up until the home stand, were beaten 4-2 by the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. That follows a loss to Seattle. The Sabres head to Nashville for a game this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills To Compete in Buffalo Softball Game

We just bought our tickets, but it looks like they are going to sell out really fast!. The Buffalo Bills are going to be getting off the football field and taking over the baseball diamond as they play in the 3rd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game this spring! Typically, the Bills will play against each other: offense vs. defense.
BUFFALO, NY
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Miami Dolphins Are Really Bad Playing In Cold Weather

It looks like Mother Nature is a member of the Bills Mafia because the temperature at kickoff for Sunday's NFL playoff game is not great for the Miami Dolphins. While the Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold-weather games, the Miami Dolphins are not. In fact, in the last 9 games that they play that was in weather below 40 degrees, the Dolphins lost every single one of them.
Buffalo NY
