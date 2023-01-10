Most sports teams look forward to being back home in front of their home crowd. The Buffalo Sabres may be looking to get back on the road for a reset after losing their last few games on home ice. The Sabres, who have been hot up until the home stand, were beaten 4-2 by the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. That follows a loss to Seattle. The Sabres head to Nashville for a game this weekend.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO