Just 42 years later, here's the star-studded teaser for Mel Brooks' History Of The World, Part II
The title of History Of The World, Part I—Mel Brooks’ scattershot but memorable collection of historical comedy sketches, originally released back in 1981—was always supposed to be a joke. (It’s a riff on Sir Walter Raleigh’s famed The History Of The World, Volume 1, not a promise of an incipient sequel.) And yet, wouldn’t you know it: 42 years later, we’re watching the teaser trailer for Hulu’s sequel mini-series, History Of The World, Part II.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Mike Colter talks Luke Cage, Evil, and his "slow burn" with Gerard Butler in Plane
Mike Colter acknowledges that most people know him for playing the eponymous character in Marvel’s Luke Cage. However, in a career that has spanned almost two decades Colter has been able to play a variety of roles, not just that indestructible superhero on Netflix. He was Lemond Bishop, the powerful Chicago drug lord in the Emmy-winning CBS drama The Good Wife—a supporting role which led to a lead with the same showrunners, Michelle King and Robert King, in their latest hit, Evil. Three seasons in on Paramount+ and renewed for a fourth (The A.V. Club loves it!), the show mixes supernatural, religious, and romantic elements, and Colter shines as a Catholic priest grappling with his faith.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.
Kal-El no: James Gunn debunks Jacob Elordi Superman casting rumors
Following the announcement that the next DC Superman movie would follow a younger version of the hero rather than Henry Cavill’s iteration, writer and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter to offer an update on the project. The director of The Suicide Squad was quick to debunk a fan rumor that Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame would take up the cape.
Disney is bringing back Phineas & Ferb with creator Dan Povenmire
Some welcome news out of Disney’s session at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour today, as the entertainment giant announced that it’s bringing back long-running and beloved kids cartoon Phineas & Ferb for 40 more episodes, under the eye of series co-creator Dan Povenmire. Originally airing...
Michael Bay facing charges of Italian bird murder
Director Michael Bay was forced to give exactly the sort of press statement you hope to never have to give today, declaring, for all the world to see, that he did not murder an Italian bird. This is per The Wrap, which reports on a statement that Bay made this...
Saint Omer film review: an empathetic portrayal of a woman accused of infanticide
Saint Omer haunts from its first image. A woman holding a baby walks on the beach towards the sea while the loud waves overwhelm the soundtrack. In another place, another woman wakes up from a nightmare calling for her mother. In two precise scenes, director Alice Diop establishes the stakes of her story—France’s selection for the Oscars’ International Feature category—with clarity and confidence.
Frasier reboot casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's firefighter son
Ever since the Frasier reboot was originally plucked from our most feverish dreams and dragged into the cold, harsh light of reality, it hasn’t been hard to imagine what kind of premise it might adopt. (Even if we might desperately hope for something a little more ambitious than what we ultimately got.) Frasier was a family sitcom at its core—albeit a family where all involved were adults with varying opinions on opera and big stinky chairs—and so a family sitcom it would remain.
Elijah Wood crashes the teaser for Yellowjackets season 2
It’s not an especially new thing to note that Showtime’s Yellowjackets is an exceptionally well-cast show: The adult roster is, obviously all ringers—with Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci all doing amazing work, day-in, and day-out—while their teenage counterparts ably hold up their sides of the show’s equation. That’s all in solid evidence in the new teaser for the show’s second season that the network released today—along with our first look at Elijah Wood’s entrance into the Yellowjackets universe, which pops up right at the end.
Miley Cyrus taps into a new level of confidence with new single "Flowers"
Back in December, Miley Cyrus teased a “New year, new Miley.” With the release of “Flowers,” Cyrus offers the first look at her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which sees Cyrus dial down the edge presented in her previous album, Plastic Hearts. Cyrus is no stranger...
Baz Lurhmann, Nicolas Cage, and more share tributes following Lisa Marie Presley's death
Following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, director Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks, Nicolas Cage, and more have shared tributes to the late singer and activist. Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California home on Thursday, January 12. She was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
What's on TV this week—The Last Of Us, Night Court, That '90s Show
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 15, to Thursday, January 19. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Last Of Us (HBO, Sunday, 9...
On RuPaul's Drag Race,an afterlife challenge has the queens praying for a top (placement)
The return to the werkroom after the first elimination on RuPaul’s Drag Race is always sobering for the queens. This week is no different after Irene’s somewhat surprising elimination. While Irene left a mysterious message, the queens quickly turn to some salacious information from Untucked about Robin and Amethyst. They both firmly assert that there will be no future romance or flirtation, which may be a poor strategic plan storyline-wise going forward from a producer’s point of view. Loosey, in turn, gives the producers what they want: rage and revenge. She is committed to proving the judges wrong after putting her in the bottom last week.
Netflix consciously decouples from Uncoupled
Netflix killed off yet another show last night, tossing the body of Neil Patrick Harris’ single-season series Uncoupled onto its ever-growing pile of bodies. This is per Variety, which reports that the streamer is opting not to go forward with a second season of the series, which was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. The show starred Harris (in his second major TV role for Netflix, after starring in the TV adaptation of A Series Of Unfortunate Events) as Michael Lawson, a guy whose “perfect life” is ruined when his partner (Tuc Watkins) decides to leave him after 17 years together.
Bryan Cranston says he's still game for a Malcolm In The Middle movie
Never let it be said that Bryan Cranston doesn’t maintain an affection for his life from before he became one of cable’s most beloved dramatic actors. Case in point: A recent interview that the former Breaking Bad star gave this week, in support of the second (and final) season of his Showtime show Your Honor.
