Lisa Rhodes-Fischer
5d ago

such a crock. the rich get richer in a ricketts/sasse/pillen triangle. of course let's paint it like he's considering any of the other candidates.

North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen names predecessor Ricketts to vacant Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska's new governor, Republican Jim Pillen has named Pete Ricketts to fill the state's vacant U.S. Senate seat. Pillen surprised no one Thursday in naming the former governor to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse, even as some Republicans expressed reservations about Pillen selecting his benefactor. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of Ricketts' backing, which included more than $100,000 of his own money contributed directly to Pillen's campaign. Sasse announced last fall that he would be leaving the Senate to take a job as president of the University of Florida.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Child tax credit proposed in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — About half of Nebraskans, including about 81% of the state’s children, would benefit from a newly proposed child tax credit law, said State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who introduced the bill Wednesday. Conrad said Legislative Bill 294 would provide families earning a certain income level...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Attorney General Hilgers, Gov. Pillen declare Jan. Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb.-Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined Governor Jim Pillen to recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness month. Attorney General Hilgers stated, “Human trafficking is an abhorrent crime that happens in Nebraska, and Nebraska's citizens, and its law enforcement community, must be vigilant in fighting against this scourge. This year's report from the Human Trafficking Task force shows continued momentum as the state fights against this crime. We will build on our success and work to do more to rid our state of human trafficking and to heal the damage it causes.”
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants

LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
