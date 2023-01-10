ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

River City Beats | Paul Wane and the Duval County Line

Paul Wane Music was created to bring people together and bridge the generations through the magic of music. We want our music and appearances to contribute to developing unity – a way to give back to society through the expression of the individuality we each bring to the world. With the support of our community, Paul Wane, Duval County Line (DCL) and others gift complete new and refurbished instrument kits to youth and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities or other unique challenges. Recipients become a Rising Star for Life!!! Our Rising Stars are invited back to showcase their accomplishments twice a year, during the Jumpin and Jivin Juneboree and Rockin for Stockins at Boogerville Hideout in Green Cove Springs, where they are provided an opportunity to perform live, center stage as a solo act , a band or with fellow musicians for a truly unique experience. Please visit paulwanemusic.com to learn how you can support our efforts to create confident, caring community members.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

