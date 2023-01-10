Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
‘He was an incredible fighter’: JSO asst. chief died advocating for others with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tributes are pouring in for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge. He lost his battle this weekend with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS attacks the nerve cells which control the body’s muscles. There is no cure, and most people die...
Son of missing Jacksonville man thanks JSO for finding father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man with dementia is safe, after disappearing for three days on Jacksonville’s Westside. JSO says officers found 78-year-old Germilus Nonord safe earlier today. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Action News Jax...
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
News4Jax.com
‘Needle in a haystack’: Family thanks rescuers who found missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive after 3-day search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescuers used every resource they had — from helicopters and drones to canines and detectives — to find a missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive. Germilus Nonord has dementia and disappeared around 6 p.m. Tuesday from his home on the Westside, and search and rescue...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
First Coast News
Side-by-side ATV with police officers inside hit, tipped over in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with...
Foolio breaks into song in Jacksonville police interrogation room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio gave an impromptu performance while awaiting arrest in a police interrogation room following a 2022 traffic stop. The interrogation room video shows the artist, whose real name is Charles Jones, singing the R&B song “Dark Clouds” by St. Petersburg R&B/rap performer Rod Wave.
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
News4Jax.com
‘We will not turn anyone away’: City Rescue Mission extends hours ahead of colder weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Rescue Mission is opening its doors to more people and extending hours to those in need of shelter as colder temperatures are expected to roll in over the weekend. People seeking shelter can go to New Life Inn on 234 West State Street...
News4Jax.com
River City Beats | Paul Wane and the Duval County Line
Paul Wane Music was created to bring people together and bridge the generations through the magic of music. We want our music and appearances to contribute to developing unity – a way to give back to society through the expression of the individuality we each bring to the world. With the support of our community, Paul Wane, Duval County Line (DCL) and others gift complete new and refurbished instrument kits to youth and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities or other unique challenges. Recipients become a Rising Star for Life!!! Our Rising Stars are invited back to showcase their accomplishments twice a year, during the Jumpin and Jivin Juneboree and Rockin for Stockins at Boogerville Hideout in Green Cove Springs, where they are provided an opportunity to perform live, center stage as a solo act , a band or with fellow musicians for a truly unique experience. Please visit paulwanemusic.com to learn how you can support our efforts to create confident, caring community members.
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
Jacksonville’s first Black-owned women’s clinic on the Westside wants you to get regular check-ups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local advanced registered nurse practitioner says underprivileged women aren’t getting checkups as often as they should. As a result, they are finding out about their medical problems too late. Jacksonville’s first Black-owned women’s clinic on the Westside is doing its best to help....
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
News4Jax.com
2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Comments / 0