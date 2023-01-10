ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to bizarre Ben Simmons performance

Entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After a 12-game winning streak was snapped, Brooklyn got right back on the horse, winning its next two games. But in their most recent game, Kevin Durant sustained an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In Durant’s absence, could the team’s other stars — specifically Ben Simmons — take on more of an offensive role? One game in, things are unclear.
BOSTON, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot... The post Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Vikings must be honest with themselves in offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have a long offseason after winning 13 games and the NFC North, only to be one-and-done in the playoffs. Honesty is often difficult. It’s most difficult with yourself in tough moments. For the Minnesota Vikings, such an hour is at hand. After going 13-4 and breezing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom

Turkey has placed a $500,000 bounty on basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom. The Turkish Minute published a story this week in which they say the Turkish Interior Ministry has published its Terrorist Wanted List. Kanter is included on the list, and there is a $500,000 bounty for information that would lead to the capture of... The post Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
